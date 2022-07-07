A rare case in Karnataka: Dr. Shiva Kumar Uppala performs Mohs microscopic surgery, successfully on a foreign national from the USA

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 7: Kyaravaghan Irvan, a sexagenarian woman from the United States (US) who was suffering from Basal cell cancer (BBC), a type of skin cancer for the last many years, got a new lease on life thousands of miles away in Bengaluru. Thanks to the team led by Dr. Shiva Kumar Uppala, director and surgical oncology consultant at North Bangalore hospital for performing the rare and successful surgery to remove the tumor and cancerous cells from behind her left ear.
Irvan, who lives in the US and coming to India quite often for the last 15 years, was diagnosed with Basal Cell Carcinoma (BCC), a type of skin cancer behind her left ear. She underwent surgery in the USA, but the tumor reappeared a few months later, giving her a tough nightmare. The doctors at the USA hospital suggested that the side of her left ear has to be removed to prevent the cancerous cell from spreading to other body parts.
“During my recent visit to India, I surfed the internet for knowing about the possible treatment available for the BCC. I was afraid to lose a portion of my left ear. I pounded upon Dr. Shiva Kumar Uppal from Bengaluru who has done hundreds of successful cancer surgeries. I got in touch with Dr. Uppala and underwent biopsy and later consented to the surgery” said Irvan. “The surgery was successful and I am recuperating. It is all due to the efforts of Dr. Uppala and his team who gave me a new lease of life”
What is BCC?
Basal cell carcinoma (BCC) is a skin cancer that starts in the basal cells. The epidermis is lined by normal basal cells. They are the skin cells that replace old with new. Basal cell cancer causes tumours to appear on the skin's surface. These tumours frequently appear as sores, growths, bumps, scars, or red patches. While BCC rarely spreads (metastasizes) to other parts of the body, it can still cause disfigurement. It can spread to other parts of the body in rare cases. If this happens, it could be fatal.
Dr. Uppala has treated over 10000 patients and has over 3000 cancer surgeries to his name across 14 years of his medical experience, and works on the belief of holistic treatment for each of his patients. While he is known for his expertise in high-end complex surgery and a commendable success rate, he also strives to make cancer treatment affordable for the common man without compromising the quality of care.
Dr. Uppala has been awarded the prestigious Vaidya Shree award, and fellowships in Minimal Access Surgery (FMAS) and the Association of Indian Surgeons (FAIS). He specializes in FMAS techniques, with expertise in gynecological cancers, GI oncology, thyoid cancer, breast cancer, and head and neck cancer.
“This was the first time in the entire Karnataka state that we received a patient suffering from BCC. The surgery went on successfully and the patient is recuperating” said Dr. Uppala. “Many cancer patients from many countries, including Bangladesh, Jamaica and the USA, are treated by Dr.Shivakumar Uppala for cancer.