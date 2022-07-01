A rise in demand for 'Co-working & Managed Office Spaces' in the city

With the economy picking up post-pandemic, co-working spaces have witnessed a rise in demand across India. One of the cities with rising demand for co-working spaces and managed office spaces is Bengaluru.
It has become India's new IT and start-up hub and has provided an immense opportunity and boom in the city's co-working and managed office space businesses. The new generation of entrepreneurs and founders is shifting bases and moving to co-working spaces, as it is economical and hassle-free. On the other hand, multinational companies in IT and other sectors prefer managed office space arrangements. This positive shift has resulted in the opening of new vistas of opportunities for co-working and managed office space businesses which are increasingly devising strategies to tap the rising demand.
Workshaala, a Bengaluru-based leading service office space provider, offers co-working spaces, tailored office suites, and managed office space solutions across different cities in India.
Workshaala is the brainchild of Mr. Manoj Khandelwal, who founded the company in 2013 with a vision to be the leader in co-working spaces in India said, "We are seeing a huge demand from the start-up sector, as most of them are well funded and because of which we receive huge requirements from this sector, especially in Fintech and Ed-tech segment. Ed-tech, compared to other start-up sectors, is slow, but Fintech, Service-oriented companies, and HR-tech firms have huge requirements for managed office spaces. Most start-ups prefer coming to the office in full strength, as their work-from-home structure is not that robust as compared to an established enterprise. There is also a difference in the thought process of an established company and a start-up; they believe more in working from an office environment as it is easier for them to interact within the teams, leadership connects, helps in maintaining the efficiency of the teammates etc."
He further mentioned, "We are seeing good traction from SMEs as well. They are moving their setup to large cities as they want to be part of the growing enterprise ecosystem. These numbers vary somewhere between 50-500 seats, and it's a decent number in itself; therefore, they generate huge demand in the market".
Workshaala is one of the best serviced office space providers as it provides comfortable, safe, hassle-free, tailor-made office spaces and end-to-end services for working and developing healthy networking at the same time, which was highly missed during Covid times.
Talking about the rise in demand for managed office spaces, especially amongst the big enterprises, Manoj said, "Enterprise clients are also moving towards Managed office spaces, which is a big shift for the entire Real estate industry. An established company wants to set up multiple offices across locations (Bangalore, tier 1 and tier 2 cities); this helps in reducing the travelling time of the employees, provides work-from-home options etc. It also helps in reducing the attrition rate and increases employee efficiency.
They are also entering in dynamic modelling of space where managed office space partner would provide them with an app-based solution, so that the client can use the app to block seats for their staff as and when required".
Currently, Workshaala has over 12000+ seats with half a million Square feet of space across India. At present, they have footprints in more than 5 cities such as Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Coimbatore, and Kochi. Soon they are going to establish themselves in other parts of the country like Bhopal, Hyderabad, Indore, Guwahati, Vijaywada, Chandigarh, Lucknow, and Bhubaneswar, in order to continue growing and providing the clients with the best services possible.
Currently, Workshaala is offering its services to the biggest names in the corporate world, including Tech Mahindra, Narayana Group of Institutions, Amway and many more.