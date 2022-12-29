A Step-By-Step Guide to Understand Home Loan Approval Process

A home loan approval can involve various steps. Understanding these steps can help you get a home loan quickly and seamlessly. So, check out this post to know the entire process
New Delhi (India), December 28: A home loan approval can involve various steps. Understanding these steps can help you get a home loan quickly and seamlessly. So, check out this post to know the entire process. Keep reading.
According to a report, the home loan market is set to double in India over the next 5 years to ₹48 Lakh crores. For most home buyers today, a home loan is the only way to make them realise the dream of buying a new home.
But do all the home loan applications get approved? Unfortunately, not.
Therefore, loan applicants need to know how to get approved for a home loan.
On a positive note, lenders have made it much easier today for applicants to apply and get approved, with many providing instant home loan approval depending on the borrower's credentials.
But it's essential to understand the entire home loan approval process in detail. It can help borrowers know how to get approved for a home loan and the factors to consider to increase their chances of getting an instant home loan approval.
- Find the Right Lender
Every home loan borrower can have different requirements. So, it’s important to thoroughly research and identify the right lender for your borrowing needs. For instance, the home loan approval process can differ between banks and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs). NBFCs can have more flexible terms and conditions, which can help you get instant home loan approval compared to banks.
Many reputed NBFCs like Tata Capital and others have a fast home loan approval time which can be of great help when you’re in a hurry to arrange the loan amount. These firms can sometimes complete the home loan pre-approval online to fasten the loan approval process for deserving individuals.
- Fill Out the Application Form and Pay the Processing Fee
Take your time to fill up the loan application carefully. The home loan approval time can be fast and hassle-free if you submit a clean and complete application without any errors. You need to pay the processing fee along with the application. Reputed lenders also provide the option to apply for a home loan online.
You can visit the lender’s official website to learn how to qualify for a home loan or the eligibility criteria. The home loan eligibility criteria typically differ based on whether the borrower is salaried or self-employed.
Alternatively, you can enquire about how to get pre-approved for a home loan by directly visiting the lender’s office.
- Check Credit Score
Once the application is submitted, the lender checks the borrower's creditworthiness. The home loan approval process will continue after the lender is satisfied with the borrower's credit score. A CIBIL score of 750 or higher is considered a good score. You can get pre-approval for a home loan if you have a strong credit score, financial stability, and repayment capacity.
But you can surely get a loan approved with a lower credit score as well. Typically, NBFCs are more flexible than banks regarding credit score requirements.
- Document Verification
After verifying the borrower's credit score, the lender will begin the document verification process. At this stage, the lender will verify the authenticity of the documents submitted by the lender. The process includes checking the KYC (Know Your Customer) documents, income proofs like salary slips, income tax returns, property papers, and any other submitted documents.
Secondly, the lender might send an official representative to the property you want to purchase to ascertain its market value. The entire process may take 2-5 days to complete. The applicant might be needed to visit the lender's office for a face-to-face meet-up. The lender's representative meets the applicant to get more details about the applicant before the home loan approval takes place. This is done to ensure that the individual can pay back the loan.
This process can be slightly fastened if you already hold an account (preferably a loan account) with the lender. Also, applying for a loan for one of the lender’s approved projects can further quicken the process.
- Applicant’s Background Verification
Once the document verification process is complete, an authorized agent from the lender will visit the applicant’s home and workplace to conduct a background verification of the applicant. The agent may also cross-check some information with the applicant’s neighbours.
As cases of fraud and other malpractices are on the rise, it’s an important step in the home loan approval process to ensure that only the right people get the loan.
- In-principal Loan Approval
Once the documents and background verifications are done successfully, the lender issues the in-principal loan approval letter to the applicant. The letter will contain the necessary details about the pre-approval for the home loan, along with the terms and conditions. The applicant should thoroughly review this offer letter and enquire about any clause that needs more clarification. Many lenders can inform the borrower about the home loan pre-approval online through email.
Getting the pre-approval for a home loan enables a borrower to better plan the budget based on the sanctioned home loan amount. You may also come across a serious and valid buyer if the seller sees you have pre-approval for a home loan from a reputed lender.
Moreover, if you have already secured a pre-approval for a home loan, then the final processing of the loan amount will be faster.
- The Legal Checking
The lender’s legal team usually performs the process of legal checking. The legal team verifies the detailed ownership of the property that the borrower wishes to buy with the amount sanctioned during the pre-approval of the home loan. A detailed legal report is prepared based on the legal team’s findings.
- Technical Check of the Property
The lender employs an independent agency to examine the layout of the property and the overall construction quality. The legalities of the construction, such as checking the approved plans, ensuring there are no illegal constructions, etc., are checked at this stage.
But as mentioned before, you may get instant home loan approval if you purchase a property in a project approved by the lender. The home loan approval time can be faster because the lender has already completed the technical and legal checks on these.
- The Signing of the Loan Agreement
This is the final step in the home loan approval process, where the lender invites the applicant to sign the loan agreement. The lender usually asks the applicant to submit proof of the advance/down payment already made to the seller.
- Loan Amount Disbursal
Once all the parties sign the loan agreement, the lender will disburse the loan amount to the seller. The lender may disburse the amount through a direct bank transfer or a cheque.
- Property Registration and Equitable or Registered Mortgage Creation
The home bought through a home loan remains mortgaged with the lender until the borrower repays the loan in full. Therefore, the lender’s representative collects all the property documents during the property registration and provides a copy to the borrower.
Finally, a mortgage is created against the property. This can either be a registered mortgage or an equitable mortgage. While an equitable mortgage is usually the preferred option as it can be less costly and offers some benefits to both the lender and the borrower, some lenders insist on a registered mortgage.
- Beginning of Loan Repayment
The loan repayment schedule is provided to the borrower before the loan is disbursed. The repayment typically begins the month after the property registration and creation of equitable mortgages.
Getting a home loan is no longer a time-consuming exercise if you know how to get pre-approved home loan and the related procedure. The steps mentioned here will help you understand how the home loan approval process works.
Use this knowledge to realise the dream of owning your own home. However, note that this is just a guide and the exact steps may differ based on the lender's requirements, your profile, loan amount, and the property you intend to purchase. Check with the lender about the specific process before proceeding further.
