A thought-provoking journey through human psyche in ‘Inconspicuously Human’

On the heels of every Independence Day, most of us find ourselves wondering and debating as to how did such a great nation as ours end up being ruled by the British and the Europeans. Such a query into our national psyche eventually leads us down the path that the Brits or any of the other Europeans could only make such significant inroads because they were white. Most folks stop the discussion at that point and call it a day. But some insomniacs, loaded with too much caffeine, march on to ask the more incendiary question – is there something about the white skin color that makes its owners more appealing or attractive? Just a quick stroll through any of the department stores’ cosmetics aisles will reveal tons of different creams promising to turn any skin lighter by a shade or two. But there is rarely a cream that promises to do the opposite and turn any skin darker by a shade or two. Even such a suggestion will be regarded as utter lunacy and not grounded in reality.
Inconspicuously Human, a newly released book, provides a scientific basis for approaching and answering that question. Along with that question, the book takes on other interesting questions including – Do we really know our true limits? Should we aspire to be in a big pond or go with a small one? Counterintuitively, why do women in hot tropics cover themselves with thick layers of clothing while women in the colder European continent don't? How does culture get established in the first place? Is it something preordained by the Gods of that region or is there an earthlier answer? Is there genetic basis for treating everyone fairly? What is the relevance or equivalence of mobile phone apps to practicing at a skill? Is it universally true that everyone will be tranquil in serene solitude? When the seats finally became available, after a tiring standing-room-only ride in the crowded subway train, why did the woman in high heels choose not to sit down while her 10-year-old did?
Along with posing those questions, the book captures tons of scientific studies, psychological experiments, and lessons drawn from corporate experiences as supporting basis for the arguments laid out in the book. Given the ambiguous nature of these questions, the book does a fantastic job of clearly positing the argument and logically goes about incorporating various perspectives to arrive at a plausible answer.
The book is in the same genre of books as those by Malcolm Gladwell (of Outliers fame), Dan Ariely (of Predictably Irrational), and Daniel Pink (of Drive). If you enjoyed reading those books, then you will enjoy reading Inconspicuously Human as well.
The author of the book is Uday Singh, who has also written the best-selling thriller, Pokhran. Among other things, he used to be a management consultant with McKinsey & Co. and holds his Master of Business Administration from Columbia University. For his work, he has consulted and advised politicians, heads of corporations, and senior leaders of companies. Those experiences and learning are reflected in his stories and his books. While not writing, he works at an investment bank in New York City and lives with his family in Princeton, New Jersey, USA.
