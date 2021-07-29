A True Jack of All Trades: Fitness Icon Ahmed Rhodes Finds Strength in Mentors

It is often said that it is best to invest your time and focus into one particular area or field. Many believe that the road to success is easier when one aims to master one domain, and that to become great at one thing is a better play than to divide your focus amongst many areas. More often than not, people tend to spread themselves thin, becoming good at many things but a master of none.
While this may be the predicament for many, it most certainly is not the case for fitness star and business entrepreneur, Ahmed Rhodes.
Take one look at Ahmed Rhode’s amazing physique and it is not hard to assume that the man is heavily involved within the fitness industry. Years of hard work and dedication have led Ahmed to many major fitness modeling jobs, as well as cover model gigs for various books and novels.
Admired by many and falling short of nothing but cover model material, Ahmed has also had major success as a male dancer, as well as appeared on high profile television shows such as The Rikki Lake Show, The Tony Danza Show, The Tyra Banks Show, The Andy Cohen Show, and many more.
As a bodybuilder, Ahmed hasachieved national recognition. Having competed on many major stages, Ahmed has showcased his physique to the world, utilizing his body as an inspiration for others. Taking fifth place at the NPC Eastern USA Bodybuilding Championships, Ahmed most certainly has a commitment to world-class excellence.
Over the years, Ahmed has grown his social media following by the thousands, building his body into much more than a brand. With a physique admired by many and an unmatched knowledge of fitness and nutrition, Ahmed has changed the lives of many with his personal training company “Rhodes 2 Fitness,” where he provides monthly workout routines, online training, and even self defense classes.
Though Ahmed’s success within the fitness and modeling industry is incredibly clear, Ahmed has also achieved many other major accomplishments within his life. A former UPS driver, Ahmed has brought home the award for “Driver of The Year” five times in a row, in addition to becoming a major affiliate partner for the fitness and lifestyle clothing brand “BeastFactoryTM.” Much more, Ahmed has further grown his career as a consultant for the national powerhouse male revue entertainment company, Hunk-O-Mania.
When asked what he credits to his success, Ahmed is quick to give credit to his mentors. Mentored by some of the best in the business, Ahmed has quite an impressive list of professional guides in his life. A list including Mike Muse, Host of the The Mike Muse Show and co-host of Sway in the Morning at Sirius XM Radio, Jeff Learner of Entre Nation, as well as serial entertainment entrepreneur, motivational speaker/author and bodybuilding expert - Armand Peri.
Peri, Founder and CEO of the World Famous “Hunk-O-Mania Revue” and “Diva Royale USA Drag Show”, has most recently found major success as the CEO of one of the most successful public relations firms in the business, “New Age PR Agency.”
As an author and motivational figure, Armand Peri credits a strong home life as one of the key secrets to success in his top selling book “Unparalleled Success.” Ahmed, like Peri, shares a similar sentiment as he himself is a father to four boys and shares his lifestyle with his amazing girlfriend.
Like Peri, Ahmed looks to utilize his platform, knowledge, and experience to one day inspire and mentor others that look to him for guidance and motivation. A pay it forward attitude, Ahmed Rhodes hopes to have a similar impact on others that his personal mentors have had on him.
Your life is what you make it, and Ahmed Rhodes looks to make his everything that he desires and more. A true jack of all trades, look for Ahmed Rhodes to take the world by storm.
