A Turn for the Better: How Mark Minard Went From Jail to Successful CEO

April 21: When you think of a successful entrepreneur running their own business, you probably don’t expect that person to be someone who has spent time in jail. However, Mark Minard proves that your past doesn’t define who you are as a person and that with a willingness to change for the better, you can become anything you want to in life.
While experiencing challenging times in his younger years that landed him in jail, Mark knew that he wasn’t cut out for that lifestyle. Rather than letting past mistakes hold him back and keep him from a brighter future, he decided to go for what he wanted to do in life. As a natural-born leader with a genuine love for helping people, he’d eventually develop the idea to start a company with his sister known as Dreamshine. The organization provides activities and programs for intellectually disabled individuals to teach them valuable life skills and help prepare them for life in the real world. Dreamshine has become wildly successful over the years while helping shape the lives of thousands of people.
“I’ve always loved helping people. I knew I wanted to help people for a living. So, while it may have come as a surprise when my sister and I started the business at the height of the recession, I knew that we could make it through the economic despair and succeed because of our commitment to those with special needs,” shares Mark Minard. “It was only the beginning of something incredible. We’ve spent around 15 years building the business into what it has become. It wasn’t without effort, determination, and good leadership.”
Understanding the value of being a good leader and mastering the art of it himself, Mark now focuses on helping others become incredible leaders while running businesses throughout many industries. Although Dreamshine is still his priority, he has since become the host of an iTunes Top 100 podcast, Elevating Beyond, and is the best-selling author of 16 Reasons Why Your Business Sucks.
“I decided to write my book to help other people recognize their faults in business and how to overcome the lows to experience the highs. So many people want to become entrepreneurs, but they don’t know how to handle conflict or aren’t sure how to get in the right mindset to be the leaders their employers need. Those who read my book can reference it for guidance on what to do and what not to do in business,” says Mark. “But, it doesn’t stop there. Because I love helping people, I also decided to start the Elevating Beyond podcast, knowing that listeners could learn a lot of valuable information from it. My goal is to help new and struggling entrepreneurs make great strides while rising above to elevate and reach that next level.”
Known for telling it like it is while sharing valuable information with the rest of the world, Mark Minard remains committed to giving back. Whether through his work at Dreamshine with special needs individuals or connecting with listeners tuning in to his podcast, he’s always finding new ways to help those in need.