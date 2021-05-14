A UN for All - Nabhit Kapur

He wants to make some influential changes in the lives of people on becoming a part of the UN.
Nabhit Kapur is a psychologist who is well-versed in understanding mental health as well as interpersonal behavior such as studying and grasping behaviors of how people communicate with each another. He is also an author, a TEDx speaker, and an ambassador for mental health and peace. He has indeed come a long way and had his share of troubles. His initial days were not that easy as he has faced some major setbacks in his career but, his perseverance stood him up, where he is. He graduated from the Amity University and completed his Post Graduation from IBMS, Chittoor. His passion to help people and his dedicated approaches enabled him to do these and influence the lives of people.
Since 2015, he has been working for numerous NGO's, hospitals and schools which helped him gain vast knowledge and experience, which eventually lead to the establishment of his organization 'PeacfulMind Foundation' (PMF). It is a global organization registered with the United Nations Global Compact. "The organization provides a vast number of educational programs and also provides numerous community services for mental health", says Nabhit. During the past few years, he trained more than a thousand candidates on how to maintain and take care of their mental health. His astounding work in Africa has been highly appreciated by various leading publications like Cooperate Investment Times, Exelon magazine, Forbes, Statesman, Daily Search, Top 100 Magazine, The Week, and Las Republicas.
His participation for the electoral candidate for UN secretary general will help make this world a better place to live in, as his efforts are bound and known to create a positive impact. His endeavors deserve to be supported as he has proved his mettle in the past through his various philanthropic activities, which have helped a lot of people overcome their struggles.
