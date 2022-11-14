A Unique Historical Retelling Through Science-Fiction

With the unravelling of information age, we have noted a rise in content regarding historically forgotten chapters. Shreyan Laha’s “A Year Without Summer” is one such fictional account on the very real anomaly which happened in the year 1816, or the global winter. When Mt. Tambora in the then Dutch East Indies erupted in December 1815, the energy it created was sixteen times that of the largest nuclear bomb ever detonated. The aftermath of the Tambora volcano reverberated as clouds of sulphur and nitrogen oxide which engulfed the entire earth, causing global winter and absolute crop failure for the entire year of 1816.
“In those days – I just wanted to write a conceptually unique storyline.” Laha says, “One day, as I was browsing on the internet, I came across an article from the Hindu which stated that Chennai reached a temperature of -3 on 28th April, 1816! To learn about such freezing temperatures in South India raises scepticisms, but -3 in the middle of the hottest summer month was downright unbelievable. When I learnt that no fiction was dedicated to this anomalous time in history, I took up my lappy and started researching a bit more. When I knew what sort of plot I would create, there was no looking back!”
A Year Without Summer does not just stick to science-fiction territory. It dabbles with historical fiction, social commentary and underlines the entire concept of fatalism. Contrary to the Nietzschean worldview of being in control of our lives, cultures around the world dictate the opposite. Discussions surrounding circumstances overpowering people are plenty throughout our historical literature. The prevalent fatalism in the semi-urban Bengal of the 1800s is attempted with significant maturity.
Sharat, the chief protagonist in this novel, finds his lavish world upside down as his parents meet an untimely death. His uncle exploits him by employing him as a goods cart puller in his factory. As Sharat feels his life going wayward, his new friends from the lower socio-economic strata become his refuge. He allows himself to be exploited and enters the world of marijuana. All day, he wonders what would have happened if his parents survived. One of his new cart-puller friends was Jayesh, a teenager who eloped with a girl and settled in the suburbs of erstwhile Howrah. While Sharat admires him, he is equally clueless as to how Jayesh knew so much more despite being a semi-literate. Sharat does learn a thing or two about risk-taking but doesn’t care about giving it a thought.
The author has a fascination towards places which seldom find a mention in literature. Instead of going for big cities or far-flung villages, he chose Ramrajatala, a suburb in the outskirts of Howrah. “The Gandhian notion of our villages being the soul, continue to reflect in stories even today. Cities, although treated as an illusion or with scepticism, do find their due place too. Not much is spoken about the suburbs or small towns. Through ‘Ramrajatala’, I wish to make a tiny effort,” says Laha.
Arthur C Clarke, the classic sci-fi author once put, ‘Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic’. Through the involvement of contrasting timelines, Laha’s “A Year Without Summer” discovers this route. Sharat dreams of being in a planet millions of years into the future called New Barren Lands. While dreams serve as a gateway to our unconscious thoughts and desires, the dreams of Sharat hardly make sense to him. For a lad of 1816 who doesn’t know about airplanes, dreams of an advanced civilization appearing in continuation from the night before convinces him of some divine otherworld.
In the advanced timeline, we see the world through the lens of Agast. Formulated as the most powerful humanoid, Agast named himself as soon as he was born – taking inspiration from the Indian sage Agastya and Roman emperor, Augustus. The humanoid, now a shadow of his former self, acting as Sharat’s techno-spiritual mentor in New Barren Lands while influencing him by altering his dreams back in 1816. The conversations of Sharat and Agast highlight a confluence of Indian culture and traditional sci-fi storytelling.
As we flip through the pages, we also come to know of other unspoken themes viz “there is always a bigger fish” and Stockholm syndrome, all addressed between lines. Baban, one of the characters for example, is a sexual predator. As he commits a jailbreak and tries to escape, he is spotted by Keet, another powerful humanoid. No sooner they meet, Keet yields power by holding Baban captive.
Criticisms about this novel lie in its lack of quotable lines. In all its 365 pages, it rarely contains snippets which can be quoted. It does, however, make up with its dialogues, metaphors, themes and concepts. BRUTAL, for example, is one of the innovations which is used by the humanoids of the future. The full form of BRUTAL is Bipolar Reconnaissance and Unilateral Tailbone for Accurate Landing, which helps a flying object lie still in the atmosphere or fly backwards like an albatross. The character arc of Niharika, the woman protagonist, also takes peculiar turns. However, in a novel which has fatalism and circumstantial overbearing as its central issue, agony should be expected.
Apart from the unique plot, there’s also an eerie facet to this novel. It describes how Bengal suffered from widespread famine, followed with cholera. With no concept of vaccines, hospitals with not more than a few beds were overburdened. Countless bodies were dumped on the roadside. One can’t help but to reminisce the COVID times. However, the novel was published a year before in 2019!
With its focus on a unique historical event, vivid imagery and literal out-of-the-world storytelling, A Year Without Summer stands as one of the most atypical Indian novels.
By:- Shreyan Laha
