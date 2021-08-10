Aadhya Anand Is Admired By Millions With Her Mind-blowing Performance In The Popular Netflix Show

The very talented Actress Aadhya Anand recently made a sensational start in the well-known Netflix show ‘Bombay Begums’. This show beautifully portrays the story of five different women’s life stages who are juggling work & family life and stays at the fast-moving city of Dreams i.e. Mumbai. She enacted the character of Shai Irani which received claps by the audiences.
Beauty with the brain is the perfect description of Aadhya Anand as she has always given a priority to her education alongside her passion i.e. acting. Aadhya Anand is persistent to make her footprint in this sector of the limelight not only in National OTT platforms but also in International and traditional ways of appearance like Cinema and TV Shows. A few important ones are ‘A Yellow Bird’ and Utter 2016: One hour to daylight where both movies are very well praised by critics. A Yellow Bird made it to the Cannes Film festival and was quite a surprise for many film creators who are astonished by the acting skills of Aadhya Anand.
Aadhya Anand continues to rule the hearts of her fans by making a pleasant presence in different Singaporean Cinemas and TV shows. National and international award-winning Singaporean TV shows like ‘Lion Mums’ 2 & 3, Whoopie's World Season 1-4, Menantu International 2, Word Whizz, Slime Pit simply unimaginable without Aadhya Anand; as she has contributed significantly to make this series award-winning.
Aadhya Anand started her career as a child artist, where she made her stage appearance. From now it is impossible to stop her; she started her acting career at the age of 16. Most of the time, Aadhya faces this common question, why have you started working so early? Is it your family background or Luck? On that, Aadhya answers very politely, "For some, acting might sound like a chore, but for me, it is the most soothing place on the Earth. I get to play various characters, varied roles, learn different languages and pick up new skills which will make me more strong & energetic."
The over the Top (OTT) platform is an excellent forum for all professionally trained theatre artists. These artists have the fantastic skills to perform in front of live audiences so, Aadhya Anand mentioned that it was always a learning & encouraging environment for young actors like me. and Bombay Begums is a fantastic opportunity for me. I always owe to the fact that whatever path-breaking roles come to me is because of Singaporean Movies. Singaporean Movies is very generous to allow performing some extraordinary roles to an actress of my age.
It is difficult for actors to perform a character on the screen and live their life but, on the other hand, playing such roles is more challenging, and Aadhya loves these challenges. For all media platforms OTT, TV, or cinema Character/ role will be the top priority as always. Aadhya is very keen while selecting the role she is having two upcoming big projects on her portfolio.
OTT is booming as technology is growing fast, screen size is becoming concise day by day. As far as the Internet is a concern, in this last decade what has grown at lightning speed is the Internet hence I am pretty sure in near future Web will be the next big thing. The web platform has drastically changed the consumption pattern of the content of the entertainment industry. Let it be TV shows or movies or web series like BOMBAY Begums. So I feel lucky that I am part of this Internet Era, where every day is challenging, and I love to face these challenges that will utilize my skill at its apex level.
