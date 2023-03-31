Aahil Khan to be seen in Urvashi Rautela's upcoming film 'Dil Hai Grey' along-with Vineet Kumar Singh

Bollywood actor Aahil Khan is all set to mesmerize audiences with his upcoming movie "Dil Hai Grey." The film features Vineet Kumar Singh and Urvashi Rautela in lead roles, and is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Susi Ganesan. As the release date for the movie draws closer, Aahil Khan has been actively promoting the film on various platforms.
In a recent interview, Aahil Khan expressed his excitement for the movie and shared some insights about his character. He said, "I play a complex character in 'Dil Hai Grey.' It's a challenging role and I had to work hard to get into the skin of the character. I am excited to see how audiences react to my performance."
Apart from "Dil Hai Grey," Aahil Khan has also starred in the movie "Dear Dia," which was released last year. He has also been a regular on television, featuring in popular shows like "Chandrashekhar," "Vighnaharta Ganesha," "Manmohini," "Sasural Simar Ka," "Kum Kum Bhagya," "Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant," and "Bade Achhe Lagte Hain."
With his talent and versatility, Aahil Khan has become a familiar face in the entertainment industry. He has worked hard to establish himself as a reliable actor, and his efforts have paid off. His performances have been praised by critics and audiences alike, and he has a large fan following across social media.
"Dil Hai Grey" is set to release in theaters soon, and Aahil Khan's fans are eagerly waiting to see him in action once again. The movie promises to be an engaging and thought-provoking drama. With his impressive body of work and dedication to his craft, Aahil Khan is definitely a talent to watch out for in the future.
