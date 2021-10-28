Aalpha Information Systems Named as Top Software Development Company

October 28: Aalpha Information Systems named as a top software development company by clutch, the company has played an amazing role by delivering its best-in-class technological solutions all across the globe. Aalpha Information systems, an ISO-certified company, offers a number of technology services like web, software & mobile app development, blockchain development services, and many others.
As a top software development company in Bangalore, Aalpha information systems has dedicatedly built valuable products that helped a large number of business sectors to run their businesses smoothly without any hurdles in the time of the pandemic. Aalpha Information Systems has built a remote working tool called Wurkr, a SaaS-based product that enables companies to manage productive company culture as well as push simple collaboration in the remote environment. In other words, Wurkr is a virtual office that allows companies to work remotely from anywhere around the globe. This remote working tool has helped a massive number of companies to stay connected & work more productively.
This SaaS-based remote working tool has changed the way of working remotely and has grown massively. Moreover, shown amazing potential in the market and got a good amount of investment from several known VCs in the market.
Apart from this, in these uncertain times of the covid-19 pandemic, Aalpha information systems have helped Indian Medical Association (IMA) with its top-notch healthcare solutions. In order to make medical services more available, instant accessible & more affordable. Aalpha information systems have built Instaclinix, which is a next-gen telemedicine solution that offers instant and easy to use with several important features like queue management, instant video consultation, as well as a single medium for doctors across. More importantly, one of the main objectives of Instaclinix is to enhance patient quality of life & reduce the cost of healthcare.
Along with highly valuable technology solutions, over the last 15+ years, the Aalpha information systems developed several other software products that have made a good impact on a lot of businesses globally. Considering these hard work & efforts in these tough times, Aalpha information systems have played a fantastic role by helping businesses globally and gained a huge reputation in the market.
Founded by the visionary entrepreneur, Pawan Pawar said, "Aalpha information systems team holds top skilled & talented professionals to provide brilliance with all its top-class IT Solutions."
He further said, "At Aalpha, we understand client requirements very deeply before starting to build top-rated solutions with the modern technologies."
Finally, if you have any problem-solving idea that changes people’s lives and business sectors, you can easily connect them at contact@aalpha.net to get a free consultation from top professionals.