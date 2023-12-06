AAP Predicts Clean Sweep in Punjab with 13 Lok Sabha Seats in Upcoming General Elections

AAP WILL WIN ALL THE 13 LOK SABHA SEATS IN PUNJAB DURING THE COMING GENERAL ELECTIONS- SAYS ARVIND KEJRIWAL

SAYS PUNJAB HAS NOT WITNESSED SUCH MASSIVE DEVELOPMENT EARLIER

PROJECTS WORTH RS 1854 CRORE ARE BEING INITIATED ACROSS SINGLE CONSTITUENCY IN A ONE DAY

SAYS NO DEARTH OF FUNDS FOR DEVELOPMENT AND WELFARE OF PUBLIC

CM SLAMS MAJITHIA FOR CARRYING FORWARD THE ‘DUBIOUS LEGACY’ OF HIS FAMILY TO BACKSTAB PUNJAB

ASSERTS UNION GOVERNMENT CAN ARREST KEJRIWAL BUT THEY CAN’T KILL HIS IDEOLOGY

QUIPS THAT SUNNY DEOL ABANDONED HIS CONSTITUENCY AFTER BEING ELECTED TO LOK SABHA

Gurdaspur, December 2-

Sea of humanity on Saturday gave verdict in favor of pro-people and development oriented policies of the state government by participating in the ‘Vikas Kranti’ rally addressed by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating/ announcing/ laying foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 1854 crore for giving fillip to the border districts of Gurdaspur and Pathankot, the Punjab Chief Minister said that the huge participation of people from all sections of life have filled him with more humility and dedication to serve the state and its people. He said that this is the land blessed by great Gurus and is inhabited by brave and hard working people. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that though leaders from this area had remained in pivotal positions, they never bothered about the development of the region and welfare of people.

The Chief Minister said that those projects are given top priority by the state government which is aimed at the well being of the common man. He said that this is in contrast with previous times when the projects were confined only to paper and was not aimed at the well being of the common man. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that his government has introduced Artificial Intelligence in the working of state government due to its usage the government has saved Rs 163.26 crore merely in estimates of road adding that 540 kilometres of roads that do not exist have also been detected.

The Chief Minister said that this pilferage of the common man’s money has been checked and now action will be taken against those who have usurped the taxpayer’s money. He said that due to these policies of the Aam Aadmi Party people have always supported this party. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that due to the love of people, the party has got the status of national party merely in 11 years.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is making all out efforts for carving out ‘Rangla Punjab’ by creating jobs for youth, by imparting quality education and health facilities to people, by firming up maximum investment in the industrial sector and others. He said that this is aimed at making Punjab a front ranking state in the country for which no stone is being left unturned. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that due to concerted efforts of the Punjab government reverse migration has started in the state.

Slamming the BJP led Union government, the Chief Minister said that the centre has stalled the share of state in RDF due to which development of rural areas has been jeopardized. He said that similar is the case of the GST where the funds have been not released since long as BJP is showing its anti-Punjab stance. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that every step is aimed at harassing Punjab and Punjabis but we won’t ever bow down before them.

The Chief Minister said that the Modi government is suffering from anti-Punjab syndrome due to which they are hell bent on ruining the state. He said that if the will of BJP led NDA government prevails then they will omit the name of Punjab from the national anthem also. Bhagwant Singh Mann assailed the Union government for meting out step motherly treatment to the state.

The Chief Minister quipped that the Lok Sabha MP elected from Gurdaspur Sunny Deol had abandoned his constituency after his election. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that these people are insensitive and have no sympathy with the common man. He said that now the time has come when these leaders must be shown the door and those leaders must be brought who are committed to people.

The Chief Minister bemoaned that though being a border state, the state is fighting the nation's war to combat terrorism and drugs but unfortunately whenever the state needs central para military forces to maintain law and order on behalf of the country we are asked to pay a hefty fee for it. He said that this is unfortunate as the state whose maximum sons are martyred while serving the country in the Armed forces has to pay this fees. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that this clause of ‘para military forces on rent’ should be abolished as far as Punjab is concerned adding that the centre must be magnanimous in allocation as companies as now only the deployment of force is too inadequate against the demand.

Training his guns against the self proclaimed ‘Majhe da Jarnail’ Bikram Singh Majithia, the Chief Minister said that his ancestors had backstabbed the people by holding dinner for General Dyer after Jallianwala Bagh massacre and even by stealing Arabian Horses meant for Armed Forces Training centre at Meerut. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that not only this continuing the ‘dubious legacy’ of his family Majithia looted the people of state during his heydays. He also squarely blamed the Akali leader for spreading the blanket of drug ‘chita’ in the state and thus ruining the lives of millions of youth.

The Chief Minister slammed the Union government for arresting AAP leaders like Manish Sisodia, Satendrya Jain and Sanjay Singh. He said that baffled over the success and pro-people stance of the Aam Aadmi Party the centre is now conspiring to arrest Arvind Kejriwal too. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that these people can arrest Delhi Chief Minister but they can’t kill his ideology and love for him in the hearts of people.

The Chief Minister predicted that the people are so fed up with corrupt leaders of traditional parties that AAP will sweep all the seats in the state during the coming general elections. He said that people have made up their mind to give all the 13 seats of the state and one of Chandigarh in upcoming general elections to the AAP. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the tally in coming Lok Sabha elections will be 13-0 where 13 will be in the favor of AAP and the other parties will not even be open to their accounts.

In his address, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that this is a comprehensive package aimed at the well being of every section of society. He said that this is the land of brave people and martyrs adding the sons of the area defend the country by serving the Armed forces. Arvind Kejriwal said that the state government led by the Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann was giving Rs 1 crore as financial assistance to the families of the Armed forces personnel martyred during service.

The Delhi Chief Minister said that the people of the area had elected Sunny Deol as their MP from this Lok Sabha seat. However, he said that Sunny Deol backstabbed the people by not even visiting his constituency for even once. Arvind Kejriwal said that these people don’t deserve any leniency and must be ousted from the power so that real servants of people are elected.

The Delhi Chief Minister said that only a common man understands the problem of the people and that’s why an honest government is working full time for the welfare of people. He said that the state government is serving the people by free power, school of eminence, Aam Aadmi Clinics, giving more than 37000 jobs to youth and others. Arvind Kejriwal said that they are following the path shown by great Guru sahibaan to serve the people of the state and no stone is being left unturned for this noble cause.

The Delhi Chief Minister said that to facilitate the people for undertaking a visit to the pilgrimage site of their choice, the state government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has started Mukh Mantri Teerth Yatra Scheme. He said that this ambitious scheme is benefitting every strata of society in a big way as they can travel to the pilgrimage sites free of cost. Arvind Kejriwal said that this is an unprecedented scheme which has been embarked for the first time in the country by any state.

The Delhi Chief Minister said that as they are serving the common man so the traditional parties are criticizing them. However, he said that this won’t ever deter them from taking decisions for the well being of the common man. Arvind Kejriwal said that they will continue to work wholeheartedly for people until the ultimate aim of carving out ‘Rangla Punjab’ is fulfilled.

The Delhi Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Bhagwant Singh Mann Punjab is scoring new heights in every arena and this is a record in itself. He said that the Chief Minister is working untiringly for the welfare of every section of society. Arvind Kejriwal said that due to the massive support of people to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, the day is not far when AAP will win all the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab during the ensuing General elections.