Aarav Group's Chairman Mr. Nitin Tiwari's grandfather Mr. Rajbahadur Tiwari is no more

February 03rd: Mr. Rajbahadur Tiwari, the grandfather of Mr. Nitin Tiwari, Chairman of Aarav Group of Companies, died at the age of 103 in Mumbai. Late Tiwari was a very popular figure in the North Indian society of Mumbai. He made his unique identity in Mumbai by his excellent ability and impressive work style.
Late Raj Bahadur Tiwari was originally from Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh, where his ancestral home is in village Saurai under Patti tehsil. He came to Mumbai at the age of about 12, where senior kin of the family were already working in government establishments. Late Mr. Tiwari brought his family immense success in education and business through hard struggles in his life. Late Raj Bahadur Tiwari had deep knowledge of religion and astrology. His three sons - Sheshnarayan Tiwari, Karunashankar Tiwari and Shyamshankar Tiwari are working in different fields.
In a press release issued by Mrs. Reena Nitin Tiwari, CEO of Aarav Group and grand daughter-in-law of late Raj Bahadur Tiwari, it has been said that prominent people of North Indian society, politicians, entrepreneurs and other dignitaries expressed their condolences on the death of her grandfather.