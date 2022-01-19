Aashifa Saleem sharing light on Celebfie, a new age fan experience platform

January 18: Dubai based passionpreneur Aashifa Saleem is an official at Celebfie in the Middle East that makes your dream conversation with your favorite Celebs possible!
Last week, in a quaint coffee shop of a very bustling and posh street of Dubai, I got a chance to have a profound conversation about celebrity culture in India and how passionate Indian fans are to their respective idols. The other participant in this delightful chat was a very gorgeous and eloquent young woman - Aashifa Saleem. Aashifa is everything a millennial effusively refers to as a girlboss. And this girlboss introduced us to a very groundbreaking and interesting concept of fan and celebrity interaction- She introduced us to Celebfie.
Aashifa saleem is currently heading operations at Celebfie for the Middle East. Being a perfectionist and multi-tasker, she chose to wear many hats in this venture as well and is keen on building up a solid revenue-generating system for Celebfie in the region.
Celebfie is the go-to app for fans who want to directly connect with their favourite celebrities for entertainment or create some unforgettable fan memories with celebrities from all over the world with just a single click.
Aashifa explained -We all follow and engage with our favourite celebrities on social media. But are you looking for a far more authentic connection with your favourite celebrity? How about a real interaction with the favourite actor of tinsel town or how about discussing the batting form with your favourite cricketer? If you are looking for an experience which is much more than a passive conversation that you have with celebrities on their DMs and comments, then Celebfie is the answer.
Aashifa shared that as a subscribed fan, you can share and receive responses from the Celebrities themselves on their micro channels. Fans can also enjoy being added to their favourite celebrity’s OWN Fan Club by the celebs amongst a lot of other cool features.
Celebfie gives celebrities a safe and controlled environment, where they can have a tete-a tete with their fans without any filters or troll pressure. For celebrities, genuine love and support from fans mean a lot, but they are usually packed with hectic schedules and back to back deadlines. For them, time is legit money, and Celebfie helps celebrities to have an alternate revenue-generating system by monetising their every interaction and helping them get lucrative brand endorsements.
Fans can pass a request, offer suggestions, have a wonderful rendezvous not only with their favourite screen A listers but also with their darling internet influencers, as Celebfie is an App for the fans, celebrities and everyone starting from superstars to internet stars to internet influencers and for all those who have a new way to interact and get connected.
You can even get in a cruise with the stars with Celebfie. Their last ‘Cordelia Cruise’ had 25 celebrities which included ace singers like Kailash Kher, Sukhwinder Singh and ravishing Nora Fatehi. If you missed out on that one, you could book your other cruise this year, and you will be sailing international waters with stars of your fantasies.
Celebfie also has another division, Celebfie music – involved in music production. A musical film - “Galti”, was successfully launched on the 12th starring the fitness icon Sahil Khan, his come back in Bollywood after 21 years, and Celebfie is venturing into producing movies very soon. So, what are you waiting for? Your favourite celebrity is now just one download away – Download Celebfie, and who knows, you might be cruising with your dream person this year.