South African cricketing legend, AB de Villiers, was recently interviewed by Adam Drury for the latest blog post ahead of the SA20 finals, and Villiers unveiled quite a few beans. Drury inquired about the latest retirement of Ben Stokes, and asked Villiers if it has become increasingly difficult for the players to play all three game formats (viz, test cricket, one day, and T20s).
Reportedly, the England Test Captain, Ben Stokes, retired from the ODIs last year ‘to manage his workload.’ Stokes (31 yrs) had said that playing three formats has become "unsustainable" for him. Since his ODI debut against Ireland in 2011, Stokes had emerged as one of England’s top all-rounders. Villiers, in the blog post, reflects upon this legacy of Stokes.
Villiers told Betway Insider he might not be the right ‘guy’ to suggest that giving up on a particular format is the right move. However, it is important, says Villiers, that cricket boards around the board should have prior communication with their players about ‘where they fit in’ and their capabilities. Villiers further reflects upon the importance of experiencing franchise cricket with various world-class talents, which demands much planning. To support his argument, he even charts the example of the tremendous performance of Dewald Brevis in SA20.
The 39-year-old Abraham Benjamin de Villiers, or as he is better known - AB de Villiers, was born in Pretoria, South Africa. He made his ODI debut vs England at Mangaung Oval in 2005. In a very short time, he rose through the ranks to become one of the world's finest and most versatile batsmen across all formats. When on the song, he can take any bowling attack apart with his wide array of strokes on either side of the wicket.
Reflecting upon his early days, Villiers said that such kind of ‘planning’ could have greatly benefited him during his career because such formats were ‘very new’ at that time. Therefore, he feels every player needs a breather between his games. A player should take his time to reset every year and map out his targets with greater energy and determination.
That is why communication between a player and his cricket board executive becomes important, Villiers concludes. In that way, a player can perform to his full potential, regardless of the number of formats he plays, and the team can benefit with increased motivation and zeal for more.