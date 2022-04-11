Abdalla Alshamsi a self-made man with magnificent signature lifestyle

Abdalla Alshamsi a famed entrepreneur and businessman being in public attention for his absolute luxe lifestyle. Abdalla Alshamsi is the Founder & CEO of multiple MNCs and few newer ventures like Abgulf etc. He was born in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.
As the effort of his name marking almost all major dominions in several business fields, Abdalla Alshamsi has for sure gathered so much fortune by now which is beyond a commoner's apprehension. His total worth keeps growing as he is continually in the process of embarking on newer ventures.
Abdalla alshamsi actively works for what he wants to achieve so he firmly believes in having a sumptuous lifestyle. Travelling in private jets is a thing of every other day for him. He loves owning the most luxurious cars, most expensive number plates (infact the number plates which are way more expensive than the car itself), the most colossal collection of antiques & art pieces and what not.
Among his prized possessions Abdalla Alshamsi also owns a RM 17-01 watch worth $493,000. The Richard Mille RM 17-01 Tourbillon Carbon TPT watch is priced at $493,000 which equals 3,73,38,562.85 INR and 18,10,789.00 AED. The watch is one extremely rare, timeless & limited edition masterpiece out of only 10 others such in the world.
For the average guy, a car is usually more of a utility. However, Abdalla's love for cars is insane. Abdalla Alshamsi is known not for one or two or three, but for more than 2 dozens of ulta luxury cars. Despite of always being in the company of other super rich & most imminent personalities in the business arena yet Abdalla has been able to maintain the largest private car collection in his friend & business circle. His collection is estimated to be worth several of million dollars. Among his collection few of the prominent cars he own includes Ferrari, McLaren, and BMW including several top-notch models of Toyota, Lexus, G class wagons and Range rovers.
Being a man of luxury & hobbies, Abdalla manages to maintain his work life balance by grasping his love for travelling. For the love of the same he has travelled to more than 80 countries around the world while being sincerely dedicated to his core fundamental ideas of doing hard work & having an opulent lifestyle. Mr Abdalla Alshamsi encourages all to dream big, achieve big & yet be grounded at the same time.
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Emirates.Abdalla
Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/111uae