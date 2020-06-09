Abdullah Almanna Shares 9 Best Ways to Travel And Make Money Remotely.

The culture of working remotely has been increased a lot in the past few years. More people have now realized the importance of working on their terms and from anywhere they want. Professionals, entrepreneurs, writers, or anyone who works remotely while traveling are known as digital nomads. While working from anywhere in the world may sound exciting and easy in the first place, there are many challenges faced by digital nomads. But these challenges can be solved easily if you’re determined enough to tackle them with a positive attitude.
Abdullah Almanna, a digital nomad and entrepreneur, shed some light on this below:
1. Work as freelancer
Working as a freelancer is probably one of the first and easiest ways you can kick-start your remote work while traveling. Whether you want to work as a freelance writer, graphic designer, marketing consultant, or any other online profession, you can take full advantage of it. To make the transition smooth, make sure you draw out proper planning and balance between travel and work. You can get started with freelancing by working for local clients or finding the clients from various Facebook and LinkedIn groups.
2. Languages- use your language to teach the foreigners
While traveling to and working from various places, Abdullah met people from varied industries and even experienced digital nomads. According to the friendly discussion with them, he came to the point that one can also teach language to foreigners while traveling. It is a unique business that you can try and become a digital coach. To teach the language, you can make use of video conferencing apps, or go live with groups of people to train them about the language.
3. Sell products online
Are you good at salesmanship? Do you dream of building a product that can give you the name and fame you want? Well, you can achieve every dream online when you become a digital nomad. The only thing that can stop you from achieving your mission is you, yourself. While exploring various cities or villages across the world, you can also sell your product online with potential customers. The product can be anything, from a course, e-book, gadget, or any other product useful for the audience.
4. Sell your photos or videos
If you’re good at taking pictures or videos, then you can try selling them as well online on various platforms. Tons of such websites can accept images and videos and pays as per their policy. Although it may take some time to accept your rich media, you must have patience if you want to become a successful freelance photographer. Photography can be anything, from macro, wedding, nature, personality, or anything else worth watching.
5. Publish a book
Unlike previous times, publishing a book is now simplified. Now, with the use of several self-publishing tools, you can easily post and publish the book of your choice. However, you should remember the primary reason why you want to write a book? To make your book look exciting and attractive from outside, you can hire an experienced graphic designer. You can do so while you’re traveling to your favorite beach or mountain spot.
6. Invest in the stock market
Today, people are more aware of the stock market and investments than before, all thanks to various insurance companies and banks for their continuous awareness programs. However, they are not the only ones to whom we should be thankful. There are many stock market apps through which people can invest in the share market and earn money for their investment.
7. Use your skills: if you are a surfer then teach it
Another way you can work while traveling is by teaching a skill that you know. For instance, if you know how to surf, then you can teach others on this topic. You can travel to any beach destination to showcase practical tips on how one can learn to surf easily. Conduct both free and paid live classes on video conferring platforms to bring in more audience and share valuable tips.
8. Monetize through YouTube
Whether you’re passionate about technology, digital marketing, yoga, or anything else, you can make and publish your videos on YouTube to earn some revenue. It might take some time in the beginning to get more views and subscribers. But if you post useful and engaging content in your videos, the audience will surely stick to your channel. While discovering the natural wildlife in Africa, you can monetize and earn money through YouTube.
9. Work on a cruise ship
Today, many people are opting to work on cruise ships. They might be choosing this as it allows them the flexibility to work and also provide them their daily bread in a single place. Some people are always fond of water and hospitality. Choose this type of remote work if you’re comfortable to spend months in a single place.