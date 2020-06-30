Abdullah Mehmood publishes an E-book to mentor the entrepreneurs

Abdullah Mehmood has been recognised as Asia’s youngest entrepreneur and proven his metal multiple times by going above and beyond to achieve his goals. His journey is one of a kind in which he suffers and wins. Through all the hardships, this resilient man came through and won every battle.
His journey started on Facebook where he handled and promoted pages with millions of followers, having multiple pages with over a million followers at the age of 15 is astounding but our man of the hour’s ambition just started at this point.He later entered his youtube career and in the span of 1 year; through consistent effort, Abdullah reached 100,000 subscribers and received the youtube play button.
Currently he is working on his own startup, Rex media group which handles and is responsible for marketing for many bloggers, business startups and celebrities.
His journey had its ups and downs. Abdullah Mehmood does not have the urge to stop but wants to grow his ambitions to never ending heights.He believes in helping others so to help and guide future or current struggling entrepreneurs, Abdullah wrote his own book about how to be a successful entrepreneur and what are the do’s and dont’s.
His book has been e-published and has changed many student’s lives. In the book he mentions how an individual can initiate a startup and how little businesses give you so much to learn. He has written guidelines on how to be successful as an entrepreneur while being so young and handling other affairs on the side too. Abdullah is the author of the book, “Shifting to digital investments”. This book is about the conversion from physical and tangible investments to digital.
The Internet has turned our existence upside down. It has revolutionized communications, to the extent that it is now our preferred medium of everyday communication. In almost everything we do, we use the Internet. In the same way, businesses have also not lost their touch with the world and remained connected through e-commerce and online investments. Abdullah Mehmood referred to the cryptocurrency and blockchain as,”Both of them are actively recovering and we need to understand that corona has forced people to shift digitally.” Keeping the current world pandemic in mind, he has explained the way internet investment works and his way around it.
He further elaborates how the Internet widened in scope to encompass the IT capabilities of universities and research centers, and, later on, public entities, institutions, and private enterprises from around the world.
To learn more about Abdullah’s amazing discoveries about his online ventures and on how you can start trading online, you can get in line to give a in depth read to, “shifting to digital investments”. Abdullah also stated people will not be willing to convert back to offline services again so this e-book will be quite fruitful for emerging entrepreneurs and save their time on trial & error.
His book will change lives according to some of the reviews he has gotten and Abdullah’s dedication to his work is commendable.