Abhay Kumar's Sevron Foundation contribution is remarkable during COVID-19 Crisis

Sevron Foundation, non-profit seeking entity, focuses on the well-being of society. This charitable organization's main purpose is to provide education to the underprivileged. Furthermore, it also conducts several programs in support of women's empowerment.
The role of the founder, Abhay Kumar, is significant in Sevron's long journey. He worked with ISRO for several years. However, in later times, his consciousness forced him to think about society. Therefore, Sevron Foundation came into existence due to Kumar's determination and willingness.
The NGO took numerous initiatives for the betterment of this society. Such constant support changed the lives of many. Thus, Sevron is always active to deal with the various healthcare issues and eradication of poverty. Moreover, special programs are there for promoting education, especially among women. Of course, the authorities of this organization did not stay behind during the COVID-19 crisis. Let's have a glimpse at some of their wonderful projects.
Support During The COVID-19 Situation
The coronavirus outbreak brought a downfall in the global society. Therefore, millions of people lost lives as well as jobs. The only ray of hope was the support from some other persons or organizations. Sevron Foundation came forward to hold the hands of the distresses in such a crucial situation. Moreover, they thought about the development of healthcare facilities. Hence, amidst the COVID-19 crisis, the entity donated two robots to the AIIMS and Gangaram Hospital in Delhi. These prevented the doctors and the patients to come into physical contact.
Along with that, Abhay Kumar also provided ambulance services to facilitate immediate medical attention. The requirement for ambulances was massive in various states of India. But the outstanding personality took the responsibility upon his able shoulders. He tried his best to meet the demand of the majority of people.
Sevron team arranged various blood donation camps to support the enhanced requirement of AIIMS, Sadar Hospital, and Gangaram Hospital of Delhi. Additionally, they played a pivotal part in collecting blood for COVID patients. Almost 150 units of blood got collected during the program.
Abhay and his team acknowledged the untiring contribution of the doctors during the crisis period. They conducted a felicitation program on National Doctors Day. Around 600 doctors got acknowledgment and Certificate of Appreciation on the day.
Steps For The Distressed
Food and other necessary items fell short during the COVID-19 condition. The primary reasons were the loss of jobs, lockdown, and the deaths of hundreds. To make the people aware of the crisis, Sevron Foundation organized Awareness Programs and Campaigns at different locations. Furthermore, they distributed more than six thousand masks, sanitizers, and Dettol soaps to the common people. The overwhelming response from the public made their efforts successful.
The name of the organization also came into the limelight for donating monthly ration to 300 underprivileged families. Also, the disabled got sufficient support from the noble persons working in Sevron. Nothing is more precious to Abhay than the lives of ordinary people.
On International Yoga Day 2020, Sevron organized a marvelous Yoga Camp in various cities of India. The centers were Delhi, Mirzapur, Patna, and Bangalore. Many interested people joined the session online. Therefore, the contribution of the Sevron Foundation in India's tough times deserves applauds, huge.