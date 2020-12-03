Abhishek Agrawal is ruling the influencive world as a Fashion Blogger/Model, Actor & Social Media Influencer

Not many are blessed to rule the fashion world like Abhishek Agrawal who hails from Mumbai and has his influence all across the world on social media. With being active in this world, we find him incredible when it comes to presenting himself the best in the world of glamour and fashion. He started early as a fashion blogger and remained social media savvy from the very first day of his career in fashion.
Being a sportsperson who has played football at the higher level. he always knew what fashion is all about and thus soon emerged as a fashion icon in this world. His knack for fashion has helped him emerge in this field working with top brands and designers. While working as a fashion model. he also got the chance to work with youth icons like Varun Dhawan. Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani to name a few who are among the popular actors in Tinsel Town.
He is now based in the UK as he is currently pursuing his master's program in the University of Westminster. He has collaborated with top fashion brands including BoohooMAN. MVMT. and EKSTER along with the recent ones called ASOS with the fashion shoot in Oxford Circus.
With his good presence on social media and with several ventures coming one after the other, he is all set to rule the world of fashion. He is going the long way in the fashion world.