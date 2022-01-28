Abhishek Tapadia: Chasing Dreams

It is one thing to dream and another to have the discipline and dedication towards achieving it. It gets easier when you see someone in your surroundings doing the same. You don't shy away from dreaming big, as it feels achievable. But it is best when that person is your parent. Because then it becomes a lifestyle. As kids don't learn what you keep telling them, they learn from what they see you doing.
Such is the story of Mr. Abhishek Tapadia, who is known for bringing limited luxurious supercars and bikes brands to India. He hails from a family with a big name in the construction industry. His father, Mr. Jugal Kishore Tapdia, started his journey on a bicycle, and today he runs a construction empire, the Tapadia constructions.
He saw his father working on his dream every day and closely witnessed all the difficulties and trials of the journey. His father has been his role model. He was expected to join the family business; however, he got interested in automobiles.
When Abhishek was in college, he discovered his passion for supercars and bikes. His father respected his passion and encouraged him to find his path and create his identity.
At a very early age, he bought an Aston Martin vantage N420 roadster 4.7-litre, 420bhp V8, a special edition car limited production to 420 globally & the only one that existed in India. Today, he runs a showroom called E- Rides in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. He started this showroom with a 300 sq ft shop and slowly expanded it.
Abhishek is ticking all the dreams one by one. However, the one dream he had been eagerly waiting to achieve was gifting Rolls Royce to his father. On 2nd November 2021, he gifted Rolls Royce, Ghost model, to his father. The car costs 7-8 crores.
It was a special and proud moment for the Tapadia family. It was an emotional moment for both Abhishek and his father. Mr. Jugal Kishore Tapadia showed his love and pride with a hug and said, "Thank you. You have made me proud."
Now, Abhishek aims to build an automobile mall next. It would be a splendid gift for automobile lovers.
Abhishek also works for his family business and constructed huge malls, residential projects, and commercial avenues. Currently, he is working on a mall project in Amravati, which is about to be completed soon. The Shopping Centres Association of India has awarded it the best upcoming Mall of India.