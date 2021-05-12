Above and Beyond the Horizons- Mr. Amit Jain and awards for Chateauvince Solitaires & Jewelry

They say that the success of a business is graphed by the number of satisfied and happy customers. Well, if that has to be believed then Chateauvince Solitaires & jewelry as a brand is proving to surpass the horizons beyond the set pathways. With its variety of products that it offers and the paramount of customer experiences they create is exemplary.
The testimony of this success can be seen in the high rate of progress and the list of happy customers that tend to come back to Chateauvince Solitaires & jewelry in the times of their jewelry requirement.
Not only that, Chateauvince also has a list of awards and accolades in its bag, not just for the customer satisfaction and high growth rate but also for the ethical conduct of the jewelry business trade. Ethical conduct of trade is not limited to the smooth frequent functioning of any business, it also envelops the fact that Chateauvince has tried to recreate the functioning of a normal business to beyond just profit generation, it goes towards a social responsibility by creating inspiration and impact on every person who gets involved with the organization through any medium. It is about garnering happy customers and the mutual respect amongst the customers and business. This is the reason that the ‘Ethical Jewelry Business Of The Year’ Award went to Chateauvince Solitaires & Jewelry.
Apart from the ‘Ethical Jewelry Business Of The Year’, Chateauvince has also bagged ‘The Quality assurance award’. The quality and finesse of jewelry have garnered above 5000 satisfied customers in 4 years, which is a very good statistic of customer satisfaction and that too in much less time. All the above-rated points have boiled down to this- the number of satisfied customers. The business that moulds its functioning ‘For the Customer’s needs and happiness’ can never go wrong with the strategic development of the strength of their brand.
The founder and CEO, Mr. Amit Jain who has worked tirelessly to ensure the best quality jewelry and products to the customers has set up the benchmarks in terms of quality and exemplary designs. The quality and trustworthiness of these jewelry has been verified by hallmark quality and privileged IGI certification.
When talking about Chateauvince, the awards and accolades have only ended up motivating the brand to come up with new products and different combinations of diamonds, gold and polka jewelry which grabs the attention of the customers. The hard-working and consistent team members, digital marketers, and event managers working every single day on building the brand are an asset. This a brilliant team headed and lead by Mr. Amit Jain has garnered Chateauvince Solitaires & Jewelry awards, rewards, and best appreciation for their products.
Through different campaigns, Social media gatherings, Fashion shows, Newspapers, Radio campaigns, Pamphlets, and marketing of the best offers, Chateauvince Solitaires & Jewelry is slowly paving its way towards the top of the charts with a determination to create something and win millions of hearts in the forthcoming years.