Absorber is a Professional Gamer with a Plethora of Support

March 9: With the advances of modern social media and digitized news, it is becoming increasingly difficult to shelter kids from the rampant darkness and destruction flooding the world. There always seems to be another murder, tragedy or sad story to dance into the minds of the upcoming youth, with no end in sight. However, some people are actively trying to curb this trend towards something better– something more positive. Recently, digital creators have been pushing for the generation of a healthier online community. One such example would be Hamzah Saadah, known everywhere as the one, the only, Absorber.
Born in a small town in the heart of New Jersey, Absorber is a name known across the internet and amongst the youth as a symbol of positivity and good, clean fun. At only 18 years of age, he has exploded into popularity in the online entertainment scene, boasting an incredible 3 million subscribers on YouTube alone. Absorber content is extremely varied, ranging from comedy to mental health awareness to deep-dives into video game secrets. A solid 80% of his videos on his YouTube channel procure over a million views each accompanied by hundreds of thousands of supportive, humorous comments. YouTube’s trending page is no stranger to Absorber’s content, as it consistently appears on said page when he decides to upload yet another viral video. I personally have seen his content appear on popular social media platforms, namely Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok.
Speaking of TikTok, Absorber has a mind-blowing 5.2 million followers on his page. His TikTok page is the location of his top content pieces– the game-winning snipe from a competitive gaming tournament, the moment of surprise when a celebrity realizes they’ve been pranked, or even a house tour. These short videos frequently hit the 2-3 million like range, each with their own plethora of anywhere between 20,000 and 100,000 comments, shares, and tags. His reach extends even further, though, as he harbors another 200,000 followers on his Twitch channel. Twitch is a platform dedicated to live-streaming– no editing, no practice, just a raw view into the content creator’s personality. On this platform, Absorber allows himself to get more personal with his audience, sharing his other daily passions like music and magic. One can frequently find him performing a card trick for the camera or cooking up a new beat in his online studio (his video game song parodies are honestly hilarious). Recently, AbsorberYT announced on his Twitch that he wishes to enter the world of acting, so watch out for “Hamzah Saadah” plastered on the big screen in a few years!
Even though the internet may seem like a dark, desolate wasteland of hate, AbsorberYT proves that it is possible to overcome the majority in order to usher in a new time of peace, love, and fun.
