Accumulate Generational Wealth by Learning to Make Money off Your Money, Says Thomas Kralow

February 23: Generational wealth is the money and financial assets that you pass down from one generation to the next. For many people, the goal in their life is to accrue this money in order to set up their children for a better future. Thomas Kralow is an expert on generational wealth, and he wants to teach other people how to build it.
As an investment expert, Thomas Kralow has made millions of dollars from the stock market within just a few years of trading. His main recommendation about how to create generational wealth is to learn how to make money off your money. “You should never let your money just sit idle in a savings account,” Kralow says. “With inflation, you’ll actually be losing money. You have to invest it.” Investing will look different for everyone. Sometimes, it means putting money into high-risk trades in the stock market. For other people, it means buying rental properties. It’s important that your money is doing something for you. “If you want to create generational wealth, you can make money off your money. Compound interest is vital to making long-term investments as it will allow you to care for your children.”
While Kralow knows a lot about creating generational wealth for his own kids, he didn’t get any help when he was growing up. He was raised by a single mother in a low-income household, so it was hard to make ends meet. When he was 16, he learned to make money out of money. “I would buy and sell cheap phones, computers, cars, furniture, or anything I could get my hands on,” says Kralow. “It taught me to fend for myself and primed me to make lots of cash down the road through investments.”
