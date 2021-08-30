Ace Fashion designer Rohit Verma launches his new perfume brand

Mumbai: Rohit Verma is a Film costume & Fashion designer who was also seen in Bigg Boss S3. Being an ardent follower of Lord Krishna, Rohit has incorporated his devotion into his work and his career from time to time. With Janmashtami being around the corner, this ace fashion designer is all set to launch his very special perfume brand.
As a passionate and enthusiastic designer, who always aims climbing the ladder higher each time, he designed the Vrindavan Collection. Vrindavan signifies colours of unconditional love and purity. It stands for the eternity of life and emotions and epitomises values of tolerance, compassion, sacrifice and forgiveness; the saga of an everlasting bond. The land on earth called ‘Golok’ is the pious abode of Lord Krishna and Radha in their opulence and bliss. The collection depicts every sentiment of Vrindavan - the Golokdham on earth.
A plethora of colours, intricate embroidery and organic fabric to showcase the zeal of a celebrated saga at Vrindavan. A blend of simplicity and intense emotions; The garments weave the story of RadhaKrishna and the land of Vrindavan. The stunning Dheeraj Dhoopar and gorgeous Adah Khan featured in the very romantically set-up, elegant photo series curated for the collection. This is the very first time Adah and Dheeraj were seen sharing the same working space. The collection was photographed by Fashion and Celebrity photographer Amit Khanna. Make up by Rishab Khanna, Styling by Rehan Shah, Models by Alesia and Anjali Raut’s Cocoaberry, Jewellery by Pooja, available at Bombay Sheesha Lounge.
Rohit has been a part of many shows across India and even internationally in cities like Paris, San Francisco, New York, Sydney, Dubai. However, he has ensured that his work always remains rooted in India’s beautiful culture. He is known for designs and concepts that touch upon the different aspects of Indian cultural plane. After launching the Vrindavan collection, based off his devotion for Lord Krishna, Rohit launched his very own line of perfumes this Janmashtami. The range features five fragrances for men and two for women. With this endeavour he wants reach out to more and more people sharing his journey with them through the fragrance. He says, “Pray that you all will love my perfumes and while using the same you will find me close to your hearts”. The perfumes are photographed by renowned Director, Filmmaker and Photographer Haider Khan. Rohit is known for his dauntless attitude and the confidence with which he dresses to express. He is known for his unique and thoughtful sense of fashion; his collections always tell a heartfelt story. He says that the fragrances are curated mindfully and are an expression of empowerment.
As part of his corporate gifting venture, Rohit curated Lifestyle, Home Furnishings, Accessories & Cosmetic range for Online and Offline markets in order to ensure the Rohhit Verma Brand and its product offerings reach every individual household in India and internationally. The collection comprises of Bedsheets & Pillow Covers, Cushion Covers, Quilt & Comforters, Bath Robes, Umbrellas, Leather Handbags, Shoes, Slippers, Track Suits, Pyjama Kurta sets, Corporate Shirts, Modi Jackets, Perfumes & Body Wash range, amongst a wide range of collection amongst which the focus is on indigenous material like cotton, bamboo cotton, khadi following the ‘Make in India' vision.