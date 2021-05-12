Ace of Spades Agency: Taking entrepreneurs to the next level through online exposure

We can all agree that ever since the Corona pandemic hit the world, everything seemed to have transitioned to the online world.
If an entrepreneur or business owner wants to be successful these days, they can’t get around using social media. With the entire world revolving around the internet, it’s more important now than ever to make sure you stand out from all your competitors online.
That’s where Ace of Spades, a social media and PR agency, comes in. Their services are focused on helping personal brands get discovered online so that they can ultimately increase sales.
The founder Jay Jay, who has over 57 million views on youtube and 1 million followers on Instagram, says he named his agency after the highest playing card because, as he says, “Our goal as an agency is to take our clients to the top and help them become the #1 in their industry.”
Jay Jay says that the way to take clients to the top is by building influence. “Society has largely transitioned to the online world, so having influence online is extremely important to be successful. Because of what I’ve been able to achieve during the last 15 years of my life, I know what works and what doesn’t. Our agency speeds up this process for clients because we implement what does work,
so clients don’t have to experiment and waste time on things that don’t.”
Jay Jay also shares his own experiences with the effects of having increased social media influence. “There was a point when I only had 5,000 Instagram followers. The work I did was great, but people didn’t trust me because I looked just like every other average entrepreneur out there. Once I invested into getting my name out and building up a following, people started to see that I was serious and could be trusted. Today, I have just over 1 million followers and am making significantly more money than I ever have before. All because more people know who I am now.”
The world may or may not go back to how it was before the pandemic started, but social media will not ever go back. Things are only going to grow from here on, and Ace of Spades Agency is always ready to help personal brands and companies reach their goals and become a success through the power of social media.
To learn more about Ace of Spades Agency, you can visit their website and find Jay Jay on Instagram @jayjaylive