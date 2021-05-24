Ace of Spades Public Relations Agency: Helping Entrepreneurs Rise to Fame

Many have heard the name ‘Jay Jay’ from Free Magic Live on YouTube. Jay Jay is a world-renowned speaker and magician turned agency owner, who started his career years ago teaching magic tricks on online.
Today, he runs a public relations agency that helps others get famous online, just like he did himself.
“I loved being a magician, but I wanted to do more and help more people. Since I have the experience and know what it takes to become known online, I decided it would be great to help other aspiring and determined entrepreneurs become successful in their ventures. And over time, I found that press release is one of the best ways for any entrepreneur to get started in their journey.”
Jay Jay says that for anyone to become successful in their business, people have to know who you are and trust you. If people don’t know you, they can’t do business with you because they don’t know you exist! However, if they do know you exist, but don’t trust you, they will buy from your competitors instead. He shares that getting published in the press is a great way to get both exposure and trust from potential clients and customers.
“After I got published in the press myself, I noticed an increase in sales and receptivity towards me. People could see that I was a real person running a real business and I could help them!.”
