Achievements of the young author Rajlakshmi Patil inspires others to keep writing

It is not easy to become a famous author at a young age. Writing a manuscript, finding a publisher, and reaching out to readers is a tough task. Meet a young girl aged 18 years - Rajlakshmi Patil who has not only published a book but is also working for the noble cause of environmental protection. Rajlakshmi uses her position to spread awareness amongst people to conserve our environment.
Her grandfather and others in the family motivated her to publish her poems and she did so by finally launching the book 'Mystic,' a collection of poems expressing her thoughts and inner feelings. No sooner was the book launched, many people liked and appreciated her poems. Her book got much love from the readers and she became the sensation that we know today.
Hailing from a well-known family, Rajlakshmi's grandfather, Dr. D Y Patil, Former Governor of West Bengal, Tripura, and Bihar has developed several schools and universities. Her parents, Dr. Vijay D Patil and Mrs.
Shivani Vijay Patil stands by her endeavors to make this world a better place for everyone.
Rajlakshmi started writing at a small age, by penning down her life experiences in her diary in the form of poetry. She spent her schooling days at the stunning snow-capped Alps in Switzerland. She felt blessed to be surrounded by fascinating weather, majestic mountains, and picturesque valleys, thus falling in love with nature. She developed a deep connection with nature during her stay in the Swiss Alps. Her hometown is in Mumbai, a megacity with a fast and exciting life. Thus the contrasting experiences in both the places have been well expressed through the poems in her book, 'Mystic.'
She uses rhythmic words and descriptions of the natural surrounding leaving the readers mesmerized about the little nuances of life and the natural world. She conveys the various moods during the different instances of life and penned her inner thoughts beautifully in the Mystic book. Her poems generate a range of emotions in the reader, thus making a strong connection with them. Many poems in the collection focus on her days spent in the serene Alps, during her boarding school in Switzerland. Several other poems dwell upon her life in Mumbai. The collection is an all-embracing book moving from contemplating a childhood spent amidst nature to the excitement of life in the metro city. Each poem is strong on its own, touching the hearts of its reader.
She has graduated from an international boarding school - Aiglon College, Switzerland, she made a lasting impression by bagging the esteemed environmental prize. This honor is awarded to the students who display through their actions that to address a global environmental concern, they must first and foremost, address what is within their immediate reach and act upon it.
And it is so thoughtful of this young girl who had published this book intending to raise funds to fight climate change. All sale proceeds from this book were donated to D-CAL, an organization working for environment conservation.
The young girl now spends her day writing, advocating for environmental conservation, and selflessly working for the betterment of society. Rajlakshmi participated in a number of campaigns and cleanliness drives, strongly voicing the need of the hour, a clean and green environment. She says that “It is not Mother Earth that needs a change. But, our attitudes and behavior towards the environment must change to conserve nature.”
A girl of many talents, Rajlakshmi is indeed an inspiration to many aspiring young writers.