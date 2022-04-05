Activate Your Savings with Passive Income

How People Around You Are Making Money Investing in Memecoins Shiba Inu (SHIB) + Dogecoin (DOGE) And Investing in Presale with Seesaw Protocol (SSW)
Explained: The world, or better, the immense universe of cryptocurrency can indeed be a lucrative one. People all around you, us, are seeing their wallets increase in value as we speak, making millions of (digital) dollars that will then go towards fulfilling their needs or their dreams. Travelling? New house? New car? Or simply just peace of mind for the future to come? Crypto might just be the one for you too – Here is why:
Seesaw Protocol (SSW) – Great Protocol, Great Presale, Great Price
Is Seesaw Protocol (SSW) poised to break all previous cryptocurrency presale records this 2022? The graphs show that it's one of the best networks to participate in and invest in this spring.
If you opt to invest today, you may see a 30% to 35% growth in the value of your wallet in the next few weeks. When SSW goes public on April 8th, your investment in the company has a good probability of increasing in value and becoming very beneficial.
New and unique crypto-experiences are being delivered by the SSW protocol in this presale stage, which arose in 2022 promising investors enormous returns, surpassing at times other cryptos, such as Filecoin (FIL) and Ethereum (ETH), that generated millions for investors in the presale stage of other cryptos.
Some stats:
Predictions show that the Seesaw Protocol's utility token, SSW will be worth at least $0.35 per token by the time the project launches, increasing from the initial price of $0.005. The price is currently $0.184
A low-cost, transparent, quick, and democratic network, this is Seesaw Protocol. It also includes a system of incentives and rewards, for example, every transaction cost of 3% is split among wallet owners, and they each receive a portion of that fee, increasing the gains.
A 2500% all-time surge and +17% in just seven days should make it impossible to overlook this new cryptocurrency.
Memecoins – The Battles Of The Shibas In The Metaverse
Remember Seesaw Protocol's pricing forecasts? As a result, passing up the opportunity to take part should never be considered an option, and this is why:
Shiba Inu (SHIB) made $1 million from a $2 investment (less than a cup of coffee in the morning!). As a result of those initial two dollars, the meme coin appreciated from $0.00000000011 to a record high of $0.000088 in January 2021, a staggering 70%.
Because of the rapid growth of the meme coin culture and the over 300 meme coins currently in circulation (according to coinmarketcap.com), it is clear that the crypto-verse offers huge riches – starting with the two meme coins who have always been kings in the digital currency world, Shiba and Doge who boast an array of celeb-supporters... you may have heard of them - Elon Musk, Kevin Jonas and Snoop Dogg!
Despite their differences, SHIB aSHIB the Metaverse – can it outdo big players like Decentraland? nd DOGE were inspired by the same dog breed emblem (a lovely Shiba Inu pooch), and both were established as a parody of Bitcoin (BTC).
Tokens of Shiba Inu (SHIB) are now trading at a price of $0.000027 per token, up +10% in one week.
In 7 days of trading, DOGE has risen 5.58% and it is now worth $0.14
'SHIB: The Metaverse,' the much-anticipated virtual reality project from Shiba Inu (SHIB) creators, has been presented. ETH was used as the land pricing token (instead of the native token SHIB)
One hundred thousand pieces of land will be available in the metaverse in the future – it has been announced. There will be public lands for sale, but the private lands that symbolise significant sites in the metaverse will be kept secret and unattainable.
Billy Markus, Dogecoin's co-founder, took a shot at Shiba Inu's upcoming metaverse initiative. According to him, generating "random metaverses" and "selling false lands" with Ethereum would not improve SHIB's value – OUCH!
Who are you rooting for in the dog vs dog showdown?
