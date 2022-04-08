Active lifestyle, balanced diet key to healthy life and avoiding many types of cancers, says Dr. Shiva Kumar Uppala

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 8: An active lifestyle and a balanced diet can help in preventing many serious diseases, including cancer, and is the key to a healthy life, says Dr. Shiva Kumar Uppala, award-winning surgical oncologist from Bangalore.
In a distinguished career spanning over 14 years, Dr. Shiva Kumar, who is a firm believer in holistic treatment, has treated over 10,000 patients and has performed more than 3,000 cancer surgeries. He has carved out a niche for himself with his expertise in performing high and complex surgeries and has a remarkable success rate of more than 90 per cent in such surgeries. He is also committed to making cancer treatment affordable for the average man while ensuring the quality of care is not compromised.
“I come across many cancer patients who somehow come to the conclusion that their life is over. This is not the case. Medical science has made a lot of progress and most cancers are completely curable if diagnosed early. There is also a vaccine that is 100 per cent effective against some types of cancer if administered at an early age,” says Dr. Shiva Kumar, Director and Surgical Oncology Consultant at North Bangalore Hospital and Trust-in Hospital, Bangalore, in a special interview on the occasion of World Health Day on April 7.
Dr. Shiva Kumar says keeping a close check on health and undergoing the annual medical checkup can go a long way in preventing and diagnosing major diseases.
“The World Health Day is a fitting day to remind everyone to adopt a healthy lifestyle. This includes a balanced diet with comprises more natural greens and fruits in place of processed or oily foods, exercising regularly, getting enough sleep, and most importantly spending quality time with family and friends for good mental health. Good health is the greatest gift a person can give to himself and his loved ones and there is simply no alternative to it,” says Dr. Shiva Kumar, who has published and presented papers at various national and international platforms.
Dr. Shiva Kumar, the recipient of the prestigious ‘Vidya Shri’ award, specialises in minimal access surgical techniques, with expertise in gynecologic cancers, GI oncology, thyroid cancer, breast cancer, and head & neck cancer. He holds membership in three esteemed surgical organizations - Association of Surgeons of India, Indian Association of Surgical Oncology and Association of Minimal Access Surgeons of India, and is a visiting consultant at Columbia Asia Hospital and HCG Cancer Hospital in Bangalore.