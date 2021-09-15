Actor Ahmad Hussain’s journey from TikTok to a role in web series in Dubai

There is a saying that people who dream change the world. This saying is indeed true and gets a newer dimension every time someone works hard to achieve their dream. Some dreams seem far-fetched and people make fun of the dreamers for their seemingly impossible ideas. However, once they achieve the dream, they make everyone proud. One such dreamer is actor Ahmad Hussain. Ahmad was an active participant in dramatics events at school. He always wanted to be an actor but no one regarded that as a dream serious enough. Ahmad was determined, so he started seeking a way to make it come true. 8 years ago, Ahmad saw hope and started following the uncertain path. Years of hard work have brought him to a point where he is a fan favorite and a social media sensation. Ahmad has also recently got a role in a web series that will soon be aired on one of the popular OTT platforms in Dubai.
For years, Ahmad who is also known as S.Recky has been amazing the audience with his funny videos that he posts on TikTok. More than 400k fans are in awe of his sense of humor. Now that Ahmad will be seen in a lead role in a web series, he hopes to get more famous and earn more love. This achievement means a lot for Ahmad as he was born in a simple family in Dubai. With no connections in the entertainment industry, he has come so far. He is also proud because he has answered the naysayers with his achievement. All those who made fun of him for dreaming of showbiz and not studying are mute today and secretly proud.
Ahmad says that he started his account on TikTok as S.Recky only to assess the response to his skills. He knew that school and the entertainment industry are two different worlds. He believed that the recognition and appreciation in school were not enough. He started creating and posting comic videos to know how people received them. When the videos started going viral, he realized that hard work and persistence will reap the desired results. His videos have crossed 300 million views on TikTok. Ahmad aka S.Recky is proud of his journey and how far he has come. He is thankful to God and his family for their blessings and support.
Ahmad also dreams of appearing in a Hollywood movie one day. Till then he aims to continue mesmerizing with his content and also performance in this web series and many others. Ahmad is just a few weeks away from his 29th bday and thinks that the role in the web series is the best birthday gift he could have got. He is nervous and excited both and hopes to create a stir with his performance.
We wish Ahmad luck in his future.