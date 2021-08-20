Actor Ankush Bhaskar shares his experiences, journey and learnings

Ankush Bhaskar's move to Mumbai, in pursuit of a career as an Actor, with no acquaintance or influence in the industry, is of a man who dared to hold on to hope and belief when times got difficult.
Ankush Bhaskar hails from Delhi, where he ran a business alongside his brother. What started as a one-time pro-bono modelling project turned into an exciting new venture when he began to pursue what his heart wanted. He moved to the city of dreams - Mumbai, with no acquaintances or references to guide him through the chaos and hustle-bustle of the entertainment industry and lively city. He scoured the city in search of work that can sustain and a home that can be sustained.
Courtesy of some unfortunate turn of events in a cut-throat industry, he had a hard time trusting people and finding the correct guidance. After finishing a three-month crash course and building his skill set, Ankush Bhaskar started by doing a series of auditions for varied roles and took up all kinds of work. In search of opportunities, he travelled in jam-packed locals during rush hours and walked miles. He fondly remembers carrying an extra pair of shoes as a contingency for every time he wore one out or developed a bite. His labour hours bore fruit in ways that he'd never expected when his sincerity and dedication towards his work started to show through the calls he received for projects he didn't try for by casting directors whom he'd previously auditioned.
Ankush Bhaskar believes his experiences have contributed to his becoming, for which he is eternally grateful. His advice to millennials is to find their originality and identity as an actor. Aspiring actors often believe the notion that one is only successful if their work is established in a particular genre or style. However, that is untrue.
Experimenting with his craft and getting better is what keeps him going. As humble and rocky as his journey has been, he prefers to look back and see it as a continuance of valuable learning rather than a struggle per se. As an actor, Ankush Bhaskar believes in continuous growth and that every project teaches you something if only you remain open to the possibility. He fondly remembers his work on his first project - An & TV show - Badho Bahu and all that it taught, his approach to his craft changed drastically thereon. He started believing in his passion and his work more. This belief and faith helped him through the extremely rough and troublesome phases of his life when it became hard to sustain.
Hard work and persistent practice drove actor Ankush Bhaskar to bag projects like Pinjara khubsurti ka on Colors TV, Cuffed - a short film on MX Player, Twisted 2 - a web series by Vikram Bhatt Productions and various advertisements for brands such as Everest Pav Bhaji Masala, Parle 20-20 Celebrity Cricket League, Ajmera Group, Wadhwa Group, Manyavar & The Man Company to name a few.