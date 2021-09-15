Actor Armaan Malik will soon be seen in a web series titled “A Murder mystery”

When one says that hard work and persistence can take you places, it may seem like a cliché. However, one starts believing in these statements after coming across stories of exemplary dedication. These stories that end in unexpected yet amazing results become an inspiration for everyone to be consistent. Actor Armaan Malik’s story belongs in this category. He has been consistently earning the love of his fans for years now with the entertaining videos that he posts on social media. The comments sections of the posts of this social media star are full of fans requesting new videos. Well, the fans are now up for an extravaganza because Armaan will soon appear in a web series titled “A Murder Mystery”.
This success wasn’t a cakewalk for Armaan. He had to face negative comments, peer pressure, self-doubt, and many more troubles. However, his consistency has made it possible for him to get a coveted role without any godfather in the entertainment world. He was born in a simple family in Hyderabad. While his family wanted him to study and get a traditional career, luck had something else in store for him. Armaan attributes his success to god and the motivation from his fans. He admits that his TikTok journey started as a pastime and initially he didn’t have elaborate acting dreams. The attention from his fans motivated him to aim higher and the result is in front of us.
Armaan had hit a wall when TikTok was banned in India. He was unsure of his future but once he started posting on Instagram, his videos garnered similar love and attention. Today he has 466k followers on Instagram. Armaan also runs a channel called “Family Fitness” where they share fun family moments, fitness tips, etc. The channel has 2.91 million subscribers on YouTube. His journey from being a social media influencer to an actor is an inspiration.
In the past, Armaan has appeared in popular songs ‘machis’ and ‘Yamraj’. He has also been a part of the branding endeavors of many brands. Armaan plans to continue his influencer career even after getting acting roles. He says that short videos are his strength and he doesn’t want to forget where he started. He will work harder to get more roles in web series and even movies but will continue on YouTube and Instagram too.
Armaan is also awaiting the release of his upcoming songs and music videos. He hopes to impress his fans with his performance in the web series as well as music videos. Armaan is happy that his parents are proud of his achievements and wishes to make them prouder in the future.
We are desperately waiting to see ‘A Murder Mystery’ and wish Armaan luck.