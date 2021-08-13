Actor Junaid Malik’s journey from a small city to a lead role in an upcoming web series

Success tastes sweeter when it is the fruit of patience and hard work. One of the best examples of this is actor Junaid Malik, the young heartthrob. Junaid started his journey to stardom from musical.ly and slowly built his fan following. With his determination and persistence, he bagged the offer of a lead role in a web series that is expected to go on air soon.
‘I am happy, emotional, nervous all at once. I always wanted to be an actor but it is still difficult to believe that I came so far. When I look back, I laugh at the challenges that I battled all these years,’ said Junaid when we asked him about how he feels to have hit the jackpot of success.
Junaid is just 24 and a popular and well-loved name among the young audience. If we look at his background, he wasn’t born with a silver spoon. He has made it big on his own from scratch. He creates and posts sad videos featuring couples. Talking about how he began, Junaid recalls that he started with zero followers on musical.ly. As people started liking his work, his follower base grew, albeit slowly. When TikTok took over musical.ly, Junaid barely had 25000 followers. However, the change was enough to make him nervous. Nevertheless, he persisted and grew to about 9 million followers on TikTok. As luck would have it, TikTok got banned in India. Malik says that it looked like a dead-end and seemingly well-meaning relatives started taunting. Advice asking him to choose a stable career and not chase the illusion of stardom started flowing in.
Junaid admits that he was sad and nervous too but then he thought about what could go wrong further. He convinced himself that it could only get better. He kept posting videos on Instagram and his fans showered the same love as they did on TikTok. He also created an account on the Moj application and started posting his videos. His persistence helped him to become the first person on the Moj application to reach 1 million followers. However, he didn’t let the popularity dilute his efforts. As a result, he now has over 6.5 million followers on Moj and 815k followers on Instagram.
When Junaid had to choose between a stable career and his passion, he chose passion. He is now reaping the fruit of his hard work. The dreamy-eyed youngster has collaborated for videos with popular names such as Chris Gayle, Tulsi Kumar, Aditya Narayan, and many more. He has also worked with major brands like Lulu hypermarket, Porsche, Daniel Wellington, Amazon, Myntra, Mi, etc. for their branding endeavors. He will soon be seen in a web series on one of the leading OTT platforms. Now that is what dreams are made of.
We wish Junaid all luck with his dream release.
