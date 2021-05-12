Actor-Model Sunali Duggal To Feature In Two New Music Videos; Talks About Her Journey In The Film Industry

Actors like Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Nargis Fakhri are some of the audience favourites in the film industry. But did you know they have come from a foreign land and have ruled millions of hearts in India? Similarly, actor-model Sunali Duggal is winning people's hearts with her music videos and commercial appearances. Born and brought up in the US, Sunali came to India a few years ago and fell in love with the film industry and made a secure place for herself with her talent and hardwork.
Being an outsider in the film industry means starting everything from scratch, with no godfather. It means giving lots of auditions, for both - acting and modelling and spending days waiting for that one call saying 'you are selected'. But, Sunali Duggal has lived through these days and motivated herself every day to keep going on. She describes her journey as enjoyable yet challenging, where she has to keep persevering and not give up on her dreams.
Sunali Duggal featured in many TV and print commercials, did many fashion shows and several Hindi and Punjabi music videos. The actor cites them as some of her remarkable projects. Soon, she will leave the audience bewitched with her Punjabi music videos. Sunali has collaborated with singer Gold Goraya and Love Shukapuria for two music videos. Both of them will be directed by Harry Jordan.
The actor is quite passionate about her work. She often says, "Don’t do it to be famous; do it because it’s your passion." When asked what she loves the most about being an actor and model, Sunali Duggal answers, "I love being able to portray different characters. I love travelling and meeting new people. I love using all the different acting methods that I have learned. Acting is a way to be able to express yourself without being judged."