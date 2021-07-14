Actor Sajil Khandelwal in Conversation for Confessions Of A Rapist

It’s said that debuting through a start packed entertainer or a rom-com or an action flick is usually the first choice of any aspirant to be stared as an actor. But with Sajil Khandelwal this doesn’t seem to be the case. Sajil is debuting with a movie based on a very sensitive topic of the society, Rape! Confessions of a rapist is the new film to be released soon, with Sajil as a lead actor.
"Sajil says he got an excellent opportunity to demonstrate his acting skills due to the script."
He chose this script wisely after a series of sessions to blend and understand what the script needs and whether he can render it. Finally, after Sajil was convinced that he can do justice to the role, he finally signed up. Rather than justice the script challenges him to extract the best out of him.
Due to inevitable circumstances, he retired from cricket and decided to put his disciplinary health and fitness to the use of glamor industry. He shifted his base from Lucknow to Mumbai and started exploring options for change. His first shoot with a wedding magazine was a memorable one. There was no retreat then. One after the other assignments started flowing. Be it Calendars, magazines or brand campaigns and launches, Sajil has done it all. But his passion lied in acting and his breakthrough is right away. Sajil says he has tried to make the most of the opportunity and would not disappoint his fans.
Being from Lucknow has never bothered Sajil in Mumbai. He has got acclimatized to Mumbai so well that it feels his first home. Sajil always speaks fondly of the city. He is highly obliged to Mumbai for its bounties of opportunities and good people it gave him. Sajil is ever ready to celebrate the spirit of Mumbai and has great hopes that his Mumbai fans like him on screen too.