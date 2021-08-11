Actor Sunny Kalra who is all set to rock the entertainment industry with his new web series shares tips with young acting aspirants

The entertainment industry in India is full of talented actors. Some had a bit of an advantage due to a solid background in the industry and others who struggled their way to where they are today. Nevertheless, they all hustled and carved their career paths. In a country where millions dream to make their way to the silver screen, there is Sunny Kalra who started with nothing. Sunny created his niche on social media, won millions of hearts, and is now all set to create a buzz with his new web series. His web series is expected to be launched on OTT platforms by the end of the year.
Sunny’s journey was far from perfect. It was full of challenges and struggles, but he treaded the tough paths with patience. That explains why his Instagram bio reads ‘Sabar’ which means patience. A true believer of God, Sunny is thankful for what he has achieved. He advises young acting aspirants to keep working on their skills and perfecting their craft. He says that losing patience is the end of all dreams. ‘It is important to keep dreaming and being patient enough to keep trying to fulfill them,’ says Sunny when asked what is the one thing that he’d like to advise other aspiring actors.
Sunny hails from a humble background. The 31 years old grew up in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. He always wanted to make it big but just like all children from humble backgrounds, he was expected to study and get a stable job. Sunny was not so convinced with the prospect. He started making videos and posting them on Instagram and TikTok. He also read extensively about digital marketing to ensure that his content reaches a wider audience. The initial days were full of ups and downs. The growth was slow but he kept improving his content. With his hard work, he garnered a follower base of 10.1 million followers on TikTok. Even after TikTok was banned in India, he kept creating videos and posting them on Instagram. Sunny currently has 594k followers on Instagram. He recently started his YouTube channel too.
He has collaborated with celebrities such as Adnan Sami, Hardy Sandhu, Guru Randhawa, Adha, etc. Sunny advises aspirants to focus on their storytelling skills and not the number of followers. On being asked how he landed a role in a web series, Sunny said that it was all his good luck that the talent team stumbled upon his work on social media. “Social media has given me a lot and I will never forget it, although I have unlocked new avenues with the web series”, quoted Kalra humbly. He also advises aspirants to strive to be better versions of themselves.
We wish Sunny lots of luck for his future and wish that he scales great heights.
