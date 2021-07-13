Actress Glancy Rego is keen to make her foray into the OTT space. Read to know!

One thing that is common in every creative professional is the ability to grasp different things. In other words, creative artists are master of all trades as they don a variety of job responsibilities. Glancy Rego is one such name who is a model, influencer, actress and producer. While her journey in the entertainment field has been one of a kind, Glancy has learnt many new things in her career. The ravishing diva began her career as a model that eventually gave her opportunities to become a social media influencer.
Being passionate in her ethos, Glancy Rego has achieved the best things in life through sheer hard work and discipline. The stunning woman is already creating waves on social media for her sensational content. With having grabbed the attention of many brands, Glancy has built a strong fanbase of more than 500K followers on Instagram. The primary reason behind her incredible success is the alluring content that has made her a household name on Instagram.
Besides fashion, beauty and brand collaborations, Glancy Rego has been a travel freak. She has been documenting her travel journeys by creating vlogs from her visit to different destinations of the world. Speaking about the power of influencing people with her work, Glancy said, “I feel glad that many people get influenced by my work. It is my responsibility to bridge the gap brands between brands and consumers.
Moreover, her seductive and bold pictures have raised many eyebrows. Staying true to the art, Glancy has always mesmerized us with her impeccable beauty. Glancy’s captivating personality has seen her collaborate with the best brands from different verticals. Recently, she made her foray as a producer with the official remix video of ‘Regret’. She further said, “Learning new skills and upgrading myself is what I have always thought of. I plan to release various other music videos in the coming time.”
Apart from this, Glancy Rego is equally paying attention to market herself on the internet. While summing it up, she explained the importance of influencer marketing and how it helps brands to grow. Her forthcoming projects include music videos, ads and collaborations along with brands from all over the world. One of her projects is in the digital space as an actress. However, it is not known if she will be doing a web show or a feature film. We hope that the dazzling lady continues the good work and we are sure that she has got a lot to achieve in her professional career.
