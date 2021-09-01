Actress Kritika Malik is all set to impress the audience with her performance in an upcoming web series ‘A Trip’

Kritika Malik has been a fan favorite ever since she started getting attention for her entertaining TikTok videos. Fans have showered immense love and attention to Kritika and her social media posts and she deserves every bit of it. She doesn’t have any big names to back her, just hard work and determination. Kritika grew up in Delhi and loved being engaged with creative tasks ever since she was a child. Kritika always dreamed of appearing on the screen but little did she know that her dream would come true. She is ecstatic that she got the opportunity to play a lead role in an upcoming series that will be launched on one of the leading OTT platforms soon. The series will be called ‘A trip’ and is Kritika’s dream project.
Kritika’s journey from being a social media influencer to YouTuber to an actress was very inspiring. She says that she didn’t expect so much love when she started posting videos on TikTok. ‘It was only for fun but the praise motivated me to create better content’, says Kritika. When TikTok got banned in India, Kritika continued to post videos on Instagram and received abundant praise and love there as well. She posts couple videos with her husband Armaan Malik. Later Kritika started her YouTube channel ‘Family Fitness’ where she documents her fitness routine, offers fitness tips, and inspires others to get a healthy lifestyle. Her channel has 2 million followers on YouTube.
Kritika has featured in songs ‘machis’ and Ýamraj’ and also worked with the brand ‘Photofit’. With about 3.1 million followers, Kritika is a youth sensation but still humble and down to earth. We asked her how she feels about being cast for a web series and she responded that she feels grateful. She also talked about how people loved her performance in school and college-level events. Kritika had always dreamed of an acting career but was nervous when she got a call asking if she’d like to do a web series. ‘I first thought it was a prank, but next, I thought that my parents would be so proud ’, said an emotional Kritika.
Kritika says that she will continue inspiring others through her fitness channel despite hitting success as an actress. She also said that she will never forget where she started. It is noteworthy that Kritika’s journey was not easy. She faced obstacles such as negative comments from friends and family, obscene comments from social media viewers, self-doubt, etc. However, the determined actress did not let any of this come in her way. She continued hustling and the result is before all of us. She has achieved what many others just dream of.
This is just the beginning, we hope Kritika achieves great heights in her acting journey. We wish her the best of luck.