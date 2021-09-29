Actress-Social Media Influencer Esha Jhanji On How She Keeps Herself Motivated

Esha Jhanji is a well-known social media influencer who has dazzled audiences with her incredible capabilities. Jhanji is a die-hard Bollywood fan who has always seen herself as the leading lady in her favourite movies. Her enthusiasm for acting motivated her to pursue her dream.
One does not have to wait years to display their talent, thanks to social media. Various platforms, such as YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram reels, allow budding actors to promote their acting talent. Those whose videos become viral and are discovered by filmmakers or producers who offer movies or music videos to these content creators. Similarly, Esha Jhanji became an internet phenomenon after she began filming videos about travel, fashion, and lifestyle. She had no idea that people would fall in love with her talent and help her become one of the most popular internet celebrities.
Esha Jhanji is now one of the most well-known and loved social media influencers. She works tirelessly every day to develop engaging content. It can be exhausting at times. So how does the social media influencer keep herself motivated? Esha shares, "If I don't feel like it, I don't force myself to do it. If you're not in the mood to do something, I feel you should take a break. I enjoy travelling, watching movies, and simply relaxing. That's what I do when I'm having a difficult time. It aids in the rethinking of my decisions and provides clarity on what I should do."
About her future plans, Esha shares, "In the next 5 years, I see myself achieving more success on social media. Also, if I get the chance, I'll be a part of Bollywood or music videos."
On social media, especially Instagram, Esha Jhanji has over 753k followers. There are also fan clubs with her names and Esha's fans call themselves 'Eshians'. Check out her Instagram profile - https://www.instagram.com/esha_jhanji_/?hl=en