Addall XR Reviews | Addall XR 750mg | Addall XR reddit | Addall XR Review | Addall XR Ingredients | Addall XR High

The Top 3 alternatives to Addall XR
Best Nootropics Supplement
I've analyzed several several supplements recently which claim to provide nootropic effects. This one is different in the sense of packaging. In the same package are just two capsules.
Insisting on bringing focus to your day, Addall XR has been promoted as a way to remain focused and energetic through the entire day.
I'm sure the developers in charge of this company are trying to make money from the similarity to Adderall (ADHD drug) with regard to the brand name.
It sounds great, but how do the claims match up? Can just two capsules give you the mental boost for a reasonable price?
Are you convinced that adding Addall XR is the answer to "adding concentration" to your daily routine? I'm not sure However, I'll attempt to remain open in my honest assessment of these concentrate pills.
What exactly is Addall XR?
The brand is vibrant and vibrant with the vibrant yellow and orange colors. It's visually nice and I really like it.
I find it amusing that the marketing claims that this nootropic can help you to go further "without energy drinks or coffee" but one of the key ingredient is coffee!
What's behind the importance behind this name? Addall?
It's not difficult to see similarities to Adderall, the medicine Adderall which is a prescription medicine initially developed to treat ADHD patients. ADHD patients.
The Addall XR capsules appear identical to Adderall! See the similarities in this side-by side comparison.
I think it's difficult when you're dealing with an item that's similar to a prescription medication. I'm not convinced that the brand is better and, in reality, contrary!
The background of AddallXR
I couldn't find any information about the business or the team behind the Addall XR supplement. The attempts to sign up for the newsletter couldn't give any information.
The address for the company on the website indicates that the business is located close in San Diego in the state of California. Beyond that, there's not any details to provide about the men responsible for Addall XR. Addall XR company.
Looking through their social media pages and it appears that nothing has been updated since the end of December in each of Facebook or Instagram. It makes me wonder whether the brand is out of steam.
What ingredients are in Addall XR?
There are only a few ingredients found in this non-nootropic pills. Apart from Vitamin B1, B2, B2 and B6 There are three other ingredients in the proprietary blend, which amounts to 1,413 mg.
Here are the complete ingredients:
- Thiamin (Vitamin B1) 15mg
- Riboflavin (Vitamin B2) - 21mg
- Vitamin B6 - 51mg
- Blend of proprietary ingredients: Caffeine, gamma-Aminobutyric acid (GABA) and Bacopa Monnieri 1,413 mg
The package you choose depends on which version or pack of Addall XR you have, every pack contains capsules that make one dose or two capsules which can be taken in a separate dose or in conjunction.
(UPDATE: February 20, 2020 [UPDATE February 2020
There's been some confusion about the profile of ingredients in AddAll XR, triggered by an individual who highlighted the various ingredients in the version they purchased at a store. They were kind enough to send me a picture of the label to compare and I've included it below. The review I have written is founded on information found on the official website, as that's what the manufacturer of AddAll the XR label is showing. It's not clear what the formula used that is in the store differs from the one shown and I've sought out the manufacturer to inquire about it.
Are There Any Negative Side Effects With Addall XR?
Based on that the ingredient list, it's highly unlikely there will be any adverse effects, however, we don't have the precise composition of the ingredients in the blend.
The FDA has a requirement that ingredients be classified in order of the quantity and therefore we know it is caffeine that's the primary ingredient in the mix. However, how much caffeine is in each serving isn't known!
We are aware we know that caffeine is the primary ingredient in the mix. The amount of caffeine in the servings isn't known!
Another ingredient that make up the proprietary blend (GABA) contains a few commonly reported adverse symptoms, like headache, stomach upset and sleepiness, however they are temporary and will be gone once you've stopped taking the supplement.
Does Addall XR Really Work?
The efficacy of a supplement rests completely on the ingredients and the amounts they are included of each ingredient in the formulation. It is undisputed of the fact that B vitamins contained in this formula are vital to normal bodily functions however, you could already have them in your diet or from a multivitamin/supplement.
The efficacy of this formula is based on the unique combination of three ingredients.
The first ingredient you're familiar with may be the first item you look to in the early morning.
The advantages of caffeine to increase focus and alertness are confirmed. While its effectiveness may decrease when you consume too much, you'll likely get a temporary buzz from the consumption of caffeine.
This second component was also a brand new one to me, and I didn't know much about it. Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (or GABA for short) according to Healthline is an amino acid that occurs naturally that functions as a neurotransmitter inside the brain.
GABA is essential due to its relaxing effect, reducing the feeling of stress and anxiety.
Evidence of the effectiveness of GABA appears to suggest some calming effects if taken at the correct dosage that ranges from 50mg up to 100 mg.
You might not be familiar with the final ingredient, Bacopa Monnieri I've provided more details about the topic. Ayurvedic herb, which has been proven to have nootropic benefits. The research so far has shown that you require more than 300 mg of the herb per serving to reap the benefits of increasing brain function , as well as easing anxiety and stress, in addition to other advantages.
Addall XR may be an caffeine pill and, despite the marketing, it's quite a lot just as strong coffee!
We don't have the exact amounts of these ingredients, so it's difficult to determine whether they're in sufficient quantities to have an effect.
This implies this means that Addall XR could be just the caffeine pill and, despite its advertisement, it's a lot like a strong cup of coffee!
Addall XR Customer Reviews
Looking through the feedback in Amazon feedback and it differs significantly, and in some cases it is polarised with customers giving either 5 or 1 stars!
From the 11 customer review from Amazon which averaged 3.2 out of five. Here are some illustrations of the typical Amazon feedback.
My most favorite keeps me going for very little sleep and does not make me feel sick. I'd like to see it in a bottle that had more. It's working I love it! ! 5 stars
I wish there was a larger bottle 5 stars
Essentially, expensive coffee 2 star
Zero percent concentration one hundred percent vomiting 1 star
A few customers have reported that the capsules being broken when they arrived, meaning that the powder dripped through the cap and then the whole capsule was had been crushed.
How Do You Take Addall XR
Adults are advised to take two capsules a day and not exceed four capsules. If you consider the cost of the product, you shouldn't take four capsules a day! Further details on this will follow.
Any Money Back Guarantee?
It's a little perhaps. I was confused, and so was I.
If you look at the FAQs for the refund policy , it says the answer to those who ask if they will offer refunds "Yes in accordance with the circumstances".
This doesn't inspire me with confidence.
The page on the refund policy provides a more detailed answer the event that they offer a 30-day return only in the event that the product is UNUSED and in original package.
Where can I buy Addall XR?
You can purchase Addall XR from the official website and it's also sold at Amazon.com.
What's the Cost of Addall XR?
I was thinking I'd wrongly interpreted the price when I first looked at the amount that Addall XR is priced. However, buying three capsules in a package of two is set to cost you $26.97.
This works out to approximately $4.50 for each capsule!
You can get small savings by purchasing additional packs like the 12, 6 or 24 packs, but the price savings is small ($3.82 to each capsule of the 24 pack bundle).
One dose equals 2 pills therefore, in reality you're paying about $7-9 per serving
It's also important to remember that the single dose of a drug is two pills which means that in actual you're paying anywhere from $7-9 for a serving. It's a lot when you think about the cost for other nootropic pills are typically about $1 for a capsule.
My Take: Addall XR
Addall XR doesn't appear to be as popular when looking at the seven Amazon reviews, and the non-active Facebook and Instagram accounts.
However, these issues aside, my main concern has more related to the cost and profile of ingredients.
The expensive price and inadequate list of ingredients makes Addall XR a no for me. I believe that you'd be better off by taking a multivitamin to achieve similar results, if you have you need to take.
In fact, the super-greens supplements provides more punch than this one, and it's also a lot less expensive.
If you're in search of an effective and cost-effective nootropic pill an alternative could be Mind Lab Pro (you can read the review on this page). It costs just $2 per serving, it's considerably less for a higher quality composition, and much more likely to perform.
The bottom line
Don't be enticed by flashy reviews or waste your money on expensive and unreliable nootropics such as Addall XR. Instead, look for safer and more effective alternatives such as these.