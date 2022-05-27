Adesh Chaurasia Talks About The Importance Of Learning New Skills Continuously In A Fast-Evolving World

May 27: AdeshChaurasia wears multiple hats and handles the responsibility of each of the roles he plays effortlessly. Apart from being a successful entrepreneur and business leader, he works diligently toward making education accessible to women and young children who cannot afford it. Time and again, Adesh has emphasized the importance of updating your skills to propel your growth forward in your professional career. He believes that the unfortunate Covid-19 situation has made many people realize this.
Elaborating on this, he says, “Owing to the economic crisis led by the Covid-19 situation, a large number of people across the globe lost their jobs. Many of these people were employed with some of the biggest MNCs in the world and had several years of professional experience behind them. After losing their job, some people settled for lesser-paying professional opportunities in other organisations. Then, many haven’t been able to revive their career so far. Those who understand the importance of upgrading their portfolio acquired new skills during the lockdown, which helped them bounce back.”
The Covid-19 or lockdown situation also marked the rapid growth of the e-learning sector. While school and college students had to resort to online classes, many older professionals signed up for short-term and long-term courses that helped them enhance their professional skills and adapt to newer technology and methods.
“Technology is evolving, and one needs to adapt to it. Many companies, which barely worked on machines a decade ago, are now planning to use AI technology. A banker, who has been working for the last 30 years, must learn to use software so that he can be as productive as his younger employees. Contrary to what many people believe, you can start learning at any age. We must strive to learn new things as long as we are in our professional careers”, the young business leader says.
In the last two years, Adesh witnessed many of his friends and acquaintances lose their jobs despite being in the professional space for a long time and being very good at their work. He believes that a crisis like the spread of the Covid-19 situation might have put companies a few years behind. Still, they are in the process of getting back on their feet and in search of individuals who would be aware of the changing professional trends and processes.
Sharing his thoughts on the same, he states, “Upgrading your skills is very important to sustain yourself in today’s competitive environment. Today, employers are looking for employees who possess the skills the market needs and the company can benefit from. The Covid-19 situation, though subsided, is still something the companies are dealing with. Most companies cannot afford to have a large workforce in such a situation. They want to have smaller teams and are looking for employees with an upgraded skill set that would help in boosting the growth of the company. They are looking for the best talent, so the only option candidates have now is to upgrade their skills a notch higher.”
Adesh Chaurasia serves as the Director at ARC Vastu Nirman Private Limited. He has taken the company to great heights through his sharp business acumen and leadership skills. His innovative business practices have served as a blueprint for many companies in India and abroad. His ideas and thoughts on business have been instrumental in carving out the journey of several young entrepreneurs across the globe.