Adil Sami, expert investment advisor and owner of “Fortune Group Turkey”, helping others build generational wealth in modern times.

Adil Sami, a Turkish entrepreneur, and the founder of “Fortune Group Turkey”. After completing chartered accounting from Southampton and Project Management Analyst program, Adil started a business and management company a decade ago. He says that the learning process should not be stopped, and one must keep learning and experiencing different things throughout life.
Experience is the key to success and Adil states that he has been able to run his companies successfully and differently than his competitors because of the experiences and sufferings that he faced in earlier days. With some of the most prestigious awards under his belt like “BEST INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT COMPANY 2022”, “INFLUENCER BUSINESSMAN OF THE YEAR 2022”, “BEST INTERNATIONAL REAL ESTATE ADVISOR 2021” and many more, he states that with years of utmost hard work, it is an honour to have these awards in my showcase.
Fortune Group Turkey also has one of the largest YouTube channel regarding real estate holding where they offer unique and fresh content covering all aspects of real estate investing, from analysing deals, finding and financing a property, tips and advice, and more. With over 1000+ happy clients that his companies handle, Adil says that his vision is to provide excellent services to our clients with utmost honesty, dignity, and transparency. We guide our clients to outshine their future regarding every kind of investment.
Adil Sami: “I’ve found that honesty is the best technique I can use. Tell people from the beginning what you want to achieve and what you’re willing to sacrifice to achieve it.” Real estate has become a popular investment cycle over the last 50 years or so. One of the key ways investors can make money in real estate is to become a landlord of a rental property. Many investors seek commercial investment opportunities in real estate for their extraordinary benefits. One can always start small in real estate investing and grow gradually without taking immense risks at once.
He believes in being honest and transparent in all his business dealings. This young self-made entrepreneur believes in spreading positivity and knowledge to the world and hopes that people learn and implement them for a positive future in investing.
Having an extensive 15 years of experience in the industry, Adil helps you plan more strategically towards your investment plans and gives you the opportunity to build a rock-stable foundation for your empire. With his values of honesty, strong will, and determination, he continues to be an inspiration to the upcoming generation of Entrepreneurs globally.
