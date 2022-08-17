ADIRIZE DAO TAKING LONG STRIDES LIKE AAVE AND ETHEREUM Adirize DAO (ADI) Launches DAO Stable Coin

The Adirize DAO (ADI) platform recently launched a crypto asset that doubles as a stablecoin known as ADI. Compared to other stablecoins, the ADI token ranks offer greater financial control while eliminating external control from financial regulators.
As deduced from the title, Adirize is a DAO-governed protocol. As a result, the governing rights are handed to token holders. Like many other decentralized autonomous organizations, community members with a larger $ADI portfolio have more voting rights within this community.
All members of the Adirize DAO have the power to influence decisions. Any member with an idea for improving the platform is welcome to bring it forward. However, token holders decide which plans are implemented. Moreover, the forum aspires to be completely decentralized. Compensation will be given accordingly.
Aside from being backed by a treasury, ADI relies on protocol-owned liquidity (POL). Likewise, bonding and staking are employed to manage supply expansion effectively. Funds are derived from bond sales and the treasury, which makes minted ADI. Afterward, these tokens are distributed to stakers. Liquidity is accumulated through bonds.
Adirize DAI stands to effectively manage the issue of fluctuation in the stability of stablecoins. It will correct the falsehood that all stable coins retain the same purchasing power.
ADI is not reliant on fiat currencies. However, ADI operates a free-floating reserve, focusing on supply expansion instead of price appreciation. This would allow the ADI token to maintain its purchasing power within the volatile coin market.
Finally, the primary objective is to create an ultimate stablecoin for day-to-day transactional operations. Token holders can free their minds from thinking that their investments may lose value. The token’s volatility is to be predicted by the owning platform itself. ADI aspires to make itself into a global exchange platform. However, the conclusion is that ADI has the potential to be one of the best cryptocurrencies to invest in 2022.
ADIRIZE DAO VERSUS AAVE AND ETHEREUM
The Aave platform holds the right to lend users cryptocurrency tokens. Also, token holders stand a chance to earn interest on their investment. The platform claims to follow a decentralized protocol where users can be borrowers or lenders.
$AAVE stands as an Ethereum-based token that powers this decentralized non-custodial platform. However, this token has been losing its touch in the market.
The Ethereum blockchain has its cryptocurrency known as Ether ($ETH). In addition to the Ether token, the platform hosts many other crypto assets. All of these assets are built to meet the ERC-20 compatibility standard.
The main aim of the Ethereum blockchain is to create a network for DeFi projects to grow and thrive. As a result, most popular DeFi platforms are created on the Ethereum network.
Compared to the Ether and AAVE tokens, the $ADI offers more benefits. These benefits include:
● Free-Floating Value: Creating a decentralized algorithmic reserve currency in $ADI makes the token more reliable. However, holders can rely on the free-floating value, ensuring a higher level of stability.
● Staking benefits: Another reason that may propel ADI to the summit of the top-tier cryptocurrency list. The ADI token represents a store of valued assets as a turn-back-to reserve. ADI does not ordinarily represent a stable token. The token can be staked on the platform’s application for extra tokens, ADI or otherwise. These added benefits will existentially be advantageous.
● Bonding: Users who purchase ADI are entitled to hold onto them, stake them, or sell liquidity back to the ADI platform. However, ADI, through bonding, can take charge of liquidity migration. This action limits the damage to the stability of ADI tokens. So, the values of cryptocurrencies are monitored closely and maintained with a resourceful backing behind them.
CONCLUSION
Adirize DAO token holders can participate in decision-making through voting. The proportionality of token holdings decides the extent and power of voting rights. They can propose, view, and accept modifications on the ADI platform. The main aim is to become a globally recognized decentralized incentive led by the power of the community.
