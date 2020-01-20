Aditya Raj and Giri G advancing to their forthcoming chartbuster with Okshravan

Aditya Raj an upcoming actor and model will be soon flashing in a music video alongside the rapper Giri G and music video director Shravan Patil aka OKshravan. Aditya Raj will be featured as the male lead in the song,
The actor and model from Patna Aditya raj will make his debut in the music video. Aditya has faced the camera several times. Aditya was lately seen in a popular TV Series ‘Badtameez Dil’. Aditya began to pursue his carrier in 2014 as a model and achieved a fair amount of work. The model was crowned as the ‘Moksha Face Award’ in a fashion show. Aditya has also collaborated with eminent brands like Levis, Manyavar.
Coming to the song, rapper Giri G helms the music composition and lyrics of the song. Rapper and music composer Giri G who is known for his jazzy beats and catchy lyrics has an adequate amount of work in his kitty.
OKshravan a well-known music video director who has directed songs for T-Series and Zee Music will be setting his frames in the upcoming song of Aditya and Giri G. Director Okshravan is all set to pan his camera at the pleasant spots of Mumbai. The song is scheduled to release in the first week of February.