Aditya Singh Bhadoria sheds light on how he bagged his latest music video

Actor, Model and a fitness freak Aditya Bhadoria will be seen in upcoming music video. It’s titled ‘Dil Main Basaya‘ and is a romantic tale that will mesmerize the audience. It is going to be release on Topshotlife music channel.
The story of Aditya bagging this music video stretches where he was helping the team to find a new face for the album and later to his surprise Vinay Singh, CEO of Topshot life signed him as the lead actor. He worked hard for this to get in the skin of a chocolate boy and made sure every take of his was a perfect one. He aspires to share screen with actor Pankaj Tripathi as he is influenced by Tripathi’s fascinating aura. He also wants to work with director Hansal mehta
Speaking about this project, Aditya says, “It was an amazing experience working on this project. We shot in Covid-19 restrictions and made sure every rule was followed. I learned so much and I will rejoice all the experiences that I got there. Looking forward to hearing from people.”
Talking about his struggle Aditya says, “I used to play cricket and the ground was about 12 km away from my place so I used to take my cycle and carry my kit as well, that used to be tough but I was crazy about fitness and even today I am up by 5 or 6 am and I go for a run. I work out twice a day, one time I do cardio, and do weights in next session. No matter where I go, I follow this routine. .”
No matter what he had to face he never stopped and looked back. Aditya also reveals his role model and what motivates him. “I belong to a very humble background, my father is asthmatic since very long and also has weak eyesight so he has never been really able to work that much but still has supported the family so I always knew that I wanted to achieve something and do something big. Even now when I go live on Instagram, people ask me what do they need to do to have a life like me but they don’t realise the amount of struggle I have faced. I travelled by local, stand in the queues for auditions. All these things motivate me that people are looking at me and I can be an example to them of someone who is from a small village and is trying to make it big in Mumbai. There is this mentality in the area where I am from that after passing 12th, you should join the army. My younger brother is in the army and also most of my family members are in the army.”
Aditya has a few more music videos lined up. We wish him much luck and success ahead.