Adnaan Shaikh, curator, entertainer, social media influencer and now an Entrepreneur, crosses the 10M mark on Insta

December 10: Residing in one of Asia’s largest slum areas, Dharavi, Adnaan Shaikh, makes everyone proud with his passion for excelling, achieving a stature that could be difficult for millions to even dream of. Having started his journey as a social media enthusiast, he connected with thousands of people through his real-life and relatable content, and soon his fans made him an influencer. He got immense popularity with Team 07.
Team 07 was the beginning of a journey that knew not, its bounds and triumphs. While the nation witnessed his glorious conquests, the struggles of this middle-class boy, with limited financial resources and zeal to accomplish were hidden under wraps. That was not it; today, Adnaan is a brand of his own. With his own deodorant ‘Roar by Adnaan’ and a full-fledged gymnasium, RAVE, located in Oshiwara, he has showcased an enterprising side of his. Adding to it, the man has crossed the 10 million milestone on Instagram, making him one of the most sought-after influencers of the country.
Determination in his words, dynamism in his actions and a visionary, Adnaan has always believed in working very hard and not forgetting his roots. He has plans of launching a Protein brand with a deep inclination to contribute towards an NGO and give back to the community that has made him what he is today. Hence, a significant percentage shall be directly going towards one. He owes his fame and love to the fans and his dear ones who have always stood by him; he also salutes the ones who put him down, which motivated him even more to conquer his dreams.
The world will now see an entrepreneurial side of this versatile entertainer who never gives up on surprising his followers. Time and again, he has curated something out of nothing and today, from a one-man army, he has a large equipped team of experts to build on all his aspirations. In the coming time, he is sure to make many more announcements.
It’s his dream to achieve the stars, but he never fails to spread the shine with his loved ones. On achieving the 10 million milestone on Instagram, Adnaan Shaikh shares, “Life has given me an opportunity and with immense support of Qyuki, my family and loved ones, I am thankful for where I am today. The journey from a social media influencer to now an entrepreneur with my very own deodorant brand, studio, gymnasium, and soon to come Protein and even more, I want my fans and followers to always shower me with their blessings like the way they’ve always been doing. This is just the beginning. My vision is to also give a platform to many others so they do not have to go through the struggle I had to” Celebrating this moment, Juhi Mehta, Qyuki COO, shares, “We truly feel that Adnaan has the potential and I must say, he has stood true to his word and proved to be enterprising with multiple projects and still staying focused. His dedication, enthusiasm and passion for his work is definitely going to take him places, and Qyuki will be supporting him all throughout, undoubtedly.”