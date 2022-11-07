Advait Danke launches India’s first sound meditation metaverse ‘Resonance Living Mindful Metaverse’

Advait Danke, DJ & a Musician turned Spiritual Catalyst and a Sound Alchemist, officially launched ‘Resonance Living Mindful Metaverse’, which is termed as first of its kind sound meditation metaverse to be launched in India. The new mindful metaverse by Advait Danke was launched with a holistic approach aimed at spreading the light of consciousness in the digital immersive world and has a vision to help 1 million people reach the state of divine oneness and to lead a natural stress-free lifestyle by manifesting the process of inner consciousness and self-realisation through sound, music and vibrations.
Consciousness and Metaverse
The newly-launched metaverse is easy to navigate and is user-friendly and can be accessed through mobiles, laptops and desktops via the Spatial App. With an aim to provide a hassle free user experience, the developers of the metaverse have ensured that there is no login issue and additionally, no subscriptions fee is charged; providing free access to everyone. The platform has immersive visuals and mindful movements that makes the user have spiritual and meditative experience. Further, this experience can be enhanced by incorporating the use of VR headsets. The platform by Advait Danke, since its launch, has been widely appreciated by people for its unique engaging features and bringing forth the concept about how science of sound, music, meditation, consciousness combined together impacts human body-mind & energies. The metaverse was co-developed with the team at Wow Labz, Xarvel and Metawood.
Meditation meets Metaverse & NFTs
Additionally, Advait also has integrated blockchain technology into the metaverse through “The Sounds of Universe” which is an enduring audio NFT collection based on the science of brainwave technology. The audio NFTs induce mindful musical patterns and vibrations to positively impact the mental and emotional state of an individual. These sounds will help the users of the platform to connect with the universal divine, creating compassion and conformity within oneself. Resonance Living Mindful Metaverse helps one discover life's meaning and allow oneself to partake in the deepest vibrational frequency by participating in the sound meditation environment. The recently-launched platform also provides a plethora of meditation such as the sounds of silence, which creates the sounds of singing bowls; the sound of the mystical gong creating the sounds of gongs; and the sweet sounds of serenity, creating the sounds of chimes.
The platform which is first of its kind launched in India has numerous benefits to offer to its users. From Stress Reduction, Improved Productivity, Detox, and Spiritual Growth, Resonance Living Mindful Metaverse provides users with solutions to their everyday stress related issues.
About Advait Danke
Advait Danke is a conscious business consultant, mindful marketer, and metaverse strategist. He is currently building web3, blockchain and metaverse products at Wow Labz. He is on a mission to empower individuals and businesses with a holistic and empathy-based strategy to reach their goals while creating positive changes and impact for a better world by discovering their true state of resonance that is in alignment with the higher spiritual purpose. Resonance Living Mindful Metaverse by Advait Danke is a selfless initiative that will serve society for the best.
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.