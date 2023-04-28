Advancements in Brain Tumor Surgery: Minimally Invasive Techniques and Improved Outcomes

New Delhi (India), April 28: Brain tumors are a serious medical condition that can have a significant impact on a patient's life. Dr. Vishal Bhasme, a renowned brain surgeon, explains that treatment options for brain tumors vary depending on the type of tumor, its size and location, and the patient's overall health. Dr. Bhasme emphasizes that surgical removal of the tumor is often the first line of treatment, and advancements in surgical procedures have led to improved outcomes for patients.
One of the most significant advancements in brain tumor surgery is the use of minimally invasive techniques. These techniques involve making smaller incisions and using specialized tools to remove the tumor. Unlike traditional open surgery, minimally invasive surgery involves less trauma to the surrounding tissue and can result in a faster recovery time for the patient.
One minimally invasive technique used for brain tumor surgery is endoscopic endonasal surgery. This technique involves inserting an endoscope through the nose and into the skull to remove tumors at the base of the brain. This method avoids the need for open skull surgery, resulting in less pain, less scarring, and a faster recovery time. Patients also have shorter hospital stays, which can reduce healthcare costs.
Endoscopic endonasal surgery is particularly effective for tumors that are located near the base of the skull. These types of tumors can be difficult to reach with traditional open surgery and can result in damage to the surrounding tissue. The endoscope allows the surgeon to visualize the tumor and surrounding tissue without the need for a large incision.
Another minimally invasive technique is awake craniotomy. This technique allows the patient to remain conscious during surgery, enabling the surgeon to test the patient's brain function and remove as much of the tumor as possible without damaging critical areas of the brain. This technique is particularly useful for tumors located near areas of the brain responsible for speech or movement.
Awake craniotomy involves numbing the scalp and skull, but the patient remains conscious during the procedure. The surgeon can ask the patient questions and test their brain function throughout the surgery. This allows the surgeon to remove as much of the tumor as possible while minimizing the risk of damaging critical areas of the brain.
In addition to minimally invasive techniques, the use of neuro-navigation technology has improved precision during brain tumor surgery. This technology uses images from MRI or CT scans to create a 3D map of the brain. The surgeon can then use this map to plan the surgery and navigate through the brain during the procedure. This reduces the risk of damaging critical areas of the brain and improves the overall outcome for the patient.
Neuro-navigation technology is particularly effective for tumors that are located in difficult-to-reach areas of the brain. The technology allows the surgeon to navigate through the brain with greater accuracy and precision, reducing the risk of complications and improving the overall outcome for the patient.
Fluorescence-guided surgery (FGS) has emerged as a valuable tool in brain surgery, particularly for the removal of malignant gliomas, which are tumors that arise from the supportive tissue of the brain. The use of FGS in brain surgery has several benefits. It can increase the accuracy of tumor resection, improve surgical outcomes, and reduce the risk of complications. By allowing surgeons to visualize the tumor more clearly, FGS can help them remove more of the cancerous tissue while minimizing damage to healthy brain tissue. This can lead to improved patient outcomes, such as increased survival rates and reduced risk of neurological deficits.
Dr. Bhasme concludes that these advancements in surgical techniques have led to improved outcomes for brain tumor patients. Patients who undergo minimally invasive surgery experience less pain and a faster recovery time, while the use of neuro-navigation technology has improved the accuracy and precision of the surgery. As the field of neurosurgery continues to evolve, we can expect further advancements in brain tumor surgery that will continue to improve outcomes for patients.
It's important to note that not all brain tumors can be treated with minimally invasive surgery. The type and location of the tumor, as well as the patient's overall health, will determine the best course of treatment. Patients should work closely with their healthcare team to determine the best treatment options for their specific condition.
In addition to surgical removal of the tumor, other treatment options for brain tumors include radiation therapy and chemotherapy. These treatments may be used alone or in combination with surgery, depending on the type and stage of the tumor.