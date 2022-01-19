Advice to all Entrepreneurs to Build Scalable Brands

January 19: Sahil Mehta, the Managing Director & Founder of Emmbros Overseas is a multi-dimensional entrepreneur who has built a portfolio of successful brands in the wellness space. A Bachelor of Technology Graduate from Electronics & Communication, he further pursued an MBA in International Marketing & Business from Sydney. Mr Mehta belongs to a family of successful business people, with his father being a successful businessman too. Therefore, he was born with an entrepreneurial streak and had always been looking for the right opportunity to bring his knowledge into practice before coming up with Emmbros Overseas.
Today, Sahil’s company is the name behind some of the most recognisable names in the industry for wellness, ranging from sports nutrition brands, Muscle XP, Man Arden, Mom and World. He has also successfully created two full-fledged international recognised brands, St.Botanica and Oriental Botanics, which were acquired in a 100% acquisition by the Good Glamm Group.
Sahil’s advice to aspiring entrepreneurs is to look at the need gap in the market and offer something not available before. While the international skincare brands inspired Mr. Mehta to introduce the Indian market to more scientific skincare solutions, what took him by surprise was the price at which these products were offered. This is when he decided to launch his own skincare line having all the luxuries offered internationally but at much lower prices. He adds, “I feel it’s very important to see what strengths your business can offer the consumer and work on the same. Thus, we looked at traditional Ayurvedic wisdom to merge with the best scientific practises and launched our first brand.”
Sahil began his journey in the wellness and beauty industry in India with St.Botanica in 2015. Years of keenly observing his father unearth the secrets of Ayurveda to offer wholesome wellness solutions, along with his in-depth understanding of the role of scientific research in creating cutting edge natural plant-based beauty and wellness products, as well as his expertise in the e-commerce business, encouraged him to take the leap and create a home-grown, natural, wellness and beauty brand. He began this journey with a vision to offer a complete and holistic range of wellness and beauty solutions, unique one-stop-shop offering products that are steeped in scientific research and botanical knowledge, as well as reflect our traditional indigenous ingredients and solutions.
Sahil also advises entrepreneurs to be relentless in quality, “You must be uncompromising in the quality of products that you bring to the consumer. With Muscle XP, for instance, we have created a brand that offers the highest quality products at the best possible prices. We have quality checks in place throughout the whole of our production process to ensure we have top quality products which are the best. At MuscleXP, we guarantee the authenticity of our sports nutritional supplements. Therefore, we meticulously verify products at every possible customer touchpoint. We randomly assess the quality of our products available in the market.”
MuscleXP sets the standard in the nutritional supplement industry by demanding truth in labelling, ingredient safety and product potency, all while remaining on the cutting-edge of nutritional science. As part of its Mission statement, the brand is dedicated to continuously researching, developing, patenting, producing, and globally marketing the most effective diet and sports supplements that can assist a wide range of people in achieving their fitness goals. MuscleXP has a commitment to quality, which extends across its manufacturing and packaging processes to the retail experience. All raw material is subject to quality tests and ensures the most authentic and secure ingredients.
With the bouquet of products offered under the 5 core local brands: St Botanica, Man Arden, Oriental Botanics, Mom and World, and MuscleXP, Sahil has successfully created a homegrown beauty, and wellness venture that offers paraben-free, mineral oil-free, sulfate-free, phthalates- free, cruelty-free, vegan, botanical activity-based and PETA certified natural products that meet the varied needs and desires of a large national and international audience.
As a parting note, Sahil says, “Be ready to look at innovation across sectors and keep pushing the envelope when it comes to bringing out new products into the market. Be ready to look at new opportunities that will surprise and delight your customer. Keep abreast of the most cutting edge global trends so that you can offer a world-class product to your consumer.